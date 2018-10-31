Glendale boys' water polo pulls away from Ocean View to advance to second round

“The last time we had CIF success was five years ago [when we won the Division 5 title in 2013],” said Glendale senior Hike Pashayan, who had a goal and a team-best four steals against Ocean View. “I definitely think we might be able to make a run. Our team is pretty good this year, defensively and offensively. We have all of the tools to win CIF. It’s just a matter of actually doing it.”