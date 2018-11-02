Week 11 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Irvine

Breakdown: Fourth-seeded Ocean View (9-1) plays at Irvine (4-6) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 11 playoffs … The Seahawks, who finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Pac 4 League with Western and Laguna Beach, are in the postseason for the first time since 2011. Irvine tied Northwood for second place in the Pacific Coast League and plays in its first playoff game since 2014 … Ocean View’s only playoff win came in 2011.