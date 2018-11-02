Week 11 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Irvine

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Irvine High
Key Seahawks: Sr. QB Noah Hickman (91 of 137 passing for 1,549 yards, 23 TDs and two INTs; 95 carries for 611 yards and 16 TDs); Sr. WR/FS Will Earthman (36 catches for 614 yards and seven TDs; 58 carries for 575 yards and six TDs); Sr. WR/SS Naeco Logan (20 catches for 348 yards and nine TDs)
Key Vaqueros: Sr. QB Marc Filia (131 of 250 passing for 1,806 yards, 16 TDs and 10 INTs; 71 carries for 424 yards and six TDs); Sr. RB/SS Ryan Ellis (75 carries for 262 yards and three TDs); Sr. WR/CB Jacob Haley (30 catches for 602 yards and six TDs)
Breakdown: Fourth-seeded Ocean View (9-1) plays at Irvine (4-6) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 11 playoffs … The Seahawks, who finished in a three-way tie for first place in the Pac 4 League with Western and Laguna Beach, are in the postseason for the first time since 2011. Irvine tied Northwood for second place in the Pacific Coast League and plays in its first playoff game since 2014 … Ocean View’s only playoff win came in 2011.