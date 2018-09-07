Week 3 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Calvary Chapel

Breakdown: Ocean View has had no trouble putting points on the board early in the season. The Seahawks (2-0) have scored 49.5 points per game, led by Hickman, their dual-threat quarterback … Against Acton Vasquez last week, the Seahawks scored on their first two offensive plays en route to a 51-0 halftime lead. Hickman had seven total touchdowns (five rushing) in the contest … Ocean View is seeking its first CIF Southern Section playoff appearance since 2014. The Seahawks are also pursuing their second 3-0 start in as many seasons … Calvary Chapel saw two major departures in the offseason, with sophomore quarterback Cole Boop transferring to Upland and former head coach Austin James Smith leaving to become a quarterbacks coach at Jackson State … The Eagles are 0-2 so far this season. They have been outscored 97-6 in their two games against Bellflower and Ontario Christian.