Week 5 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Dana Hills

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Dana Hills High
Key Seahawks: Sr. QB Noah Hickman (30 of 40 passing for 510 yards and nine TDs); Sr. WR/FS Will Earthman (14 catches for 273 yards and four TDs; 16 carries for 214 yards and two TDs); Sr. LB Jesus Ramirez (24 tackles); Sr. LB Alex Nieves (23 tackles)
Key Dolphins: Sr. RB/MLB Matthew Lua Mu Poching (32 carries for 225 yards and four TDs; 30 tackles); Jr. RB/DB Trevor Gartlan (18 carries for 217 yards and two TDs); Sr. WR/FS Max Burlison (18 catches for 362 yards and two TDs)
Breakdown: Ocean View (4-0) looks to stay undefeated as it travels to play Dana Hills (2-3) in a nonleague game … Seahawks are off to their best start in coach Luis Nuñez’s seven-year tenure and impressed on both sides of the ball in last week’s 35-7 home victory against Estancia … Ocean View remains ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 11 … Nuñez said that Nieves, who aggravated a right hamstring injury against Estancia, is questionable to play against Dana Hills … This is the Seahawks’ only road game in a seven-game stretch. They return home to play Westminster on Sept. 28, Cerritos on Oct. 5 and the Pac 4 League opener against Godinez on Oct. 12.