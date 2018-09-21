Week 5 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Dana Hills

Breakdown: Ocean View (4-0) looks to stay undefeated as it travels to play Dana Hills (2-3) in a nonleague game … Seahawks are off to their best start in coach Luis Nuñez’s seven-year tenure and impressed on both sides of the ball in last week’s 35-7 home victory against Estancia … Ocean View remains ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 11 … Nuñez said that Nieves, who aggravated a right hamstring injury against Estancia, is questionable to play against Dana Hills … This is the Seahawks’ only road game in a seven-game stretch. They return home to play Westminster on Sept. 28, Cerritos on Oct. 5 and the Pac 4 League opener against Godinez on Oct. 12.