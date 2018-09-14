Week 4 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Ocean View

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Ocean View High
Key Eagles: Sr. RB/CB Trevor Pacheco (65 carries for 704 yards and six TDs); Jr. QB Jaycen Cash (27 of 40 passing for 457 yards, five TDs and two INTs; four rushing TDs); Sr. WR/CB Nathan Guyot (seven catches for 140 yards and two TDs); Jr. LB Nathan Pacheco (26 tackles)
Key Seahawks: Sr. QB Noah Hickman (19 of 23 passing for 389 yards and seven TDs; six rushing TDs); Sr. RB/DB Dezmond Doxey (32 carries for 229 yards and three TDs); Sr. WR/FS Will Earthman (10 catches for 235 yards and three TDs); Sr. LB Alex Nieves (19 tackles)
Breakdown: Ocean View and Estancia look to continue their impressive starts to the season in this nonleague game … The Seahawks (3-0) are ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, while the Eagles (3-0) are ranked No. 8 in Division 13 … Ocean View is averaging 51.7 points per game, while Estancia averages 43.7 points per contest … Hickman and Cash both are comfortable running the ball, as both have nearly as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns … Earthman, an Edison transfer, had a breakout game last week for the Seahawks with four total touchdowns, including two receiving, one rushing and one on a punt return … Ocean View and Estancia last met in 2015, with the Seahawks earning a 14-13 victory.