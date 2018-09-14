Week 4 High School Football Preview: Estancia vs. Ocean View

Breakdown: Ocean View and Estancia look to continue their impressive starts to the season in this nonleague game … The Seahawks (3-0) are ranked No. 4 in the CIF Southern Section Division 11 poll, while the Eagles (3-0) are ranked No. 8 in Division 13 … Ocean View is averaging 51.7 points per game, while Estancia averages 43.7 points per contest … Hickman and Cash both are comfortable running the ball, as both have nearly as many rushing touchdowns as passing touchdowns … Earthman, an Edison transfer, had a breakout game last week for the Seahawks with four total touchdowns, including two receiving, one rushing and one on a punt return … Ocean View and Estancia last met in 2015, with the Seahawks earning a 14-13 victory.