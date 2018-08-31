Week 2 High School Football Preview: Ocean View vs. Acton Vasquez

Breakdown: Ocean View (1-0) plays its first home game of the season against Acton Vasquez (1-1) … Ocean View is ranked No. 7 in CIF Southern Section Division 11 … Ocean View coach Luis Nuñez said he didn’t know a lot about Vasquez, a Division 13 school located near the Antelope Valley, but he is aware of Calvin’s name. The senior running back had 23 carries for 397 yards and four touchdowns in the Mustangs’ season-opening 38-21 win over Whittier Christian on Aug. 17. Vasquez lost 40-0 at La Puente last week … Nuñez reported no major injuries for the Seahawks in last week’s 41-7 victory over Los Amigos … Ocean View, which never started 2-0 in Nuñez’s first five years in charge, can earn its second straight 2-0 start with a win Friday.