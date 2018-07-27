HB’s Kanoa Igarashi looks to defend U.S. Open title

“I won the event last year and the next day I was already thinking about this year,” Igarashi recently told WorldSurfLeague.com. “I don’t think people realize how much this event means to me. At the U.S. Open, surfers are rock stars. Huntington Beach is such an amazing place to have an event. It’s not about the points or the prize money. It’s all about the crowd. That’s what I thrive off of. It’s what motivates me. Plus, I’m feeling great right now. I’m surfing better than ever and I’m coming off of a roll at J-Bay. I’m just going to take all the momentum and run with it.”