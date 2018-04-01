High school roundup: CdM softball routs Santa Ana Valley

Sophomore Audrey Tumbarello got the win, striking out six as the Corona del Mar High softball team beat Santa Ana Valley 16-1 in a nonleague road game on Saturday.
Senior Sapphire Angely-Veron went two for three with three runs batted in for Corona del Mar (4-10-1). Freshman Trasara Alexander was three for five with three RBIs, while junior Amerys Barshtak and freshman Candice Venuto each drove in two runs.
Tumbarello had two stolen bases for the Sea Kings (4-10-1).
Marina 9, Brea Olinda 4: Emily Rush had two home runs and five runs batted in for the Vikings in their Woodbridge Tournament opener Saturday at Irvine's Bill Barber Park.
Shayla Thomas was three for four, while Briana Gonzalez had two hits and three runs scored. Ashley Pilatos went two for three with a pair of RBIs, while Julia Carreon got the win.
Marina 14, Hart 6: Paige Shafer was three for four with two runs batted in for the Vikings in their second Woodbridge Tournament game Saturday at Irvine's Bill Barber Park.
Jenn Swartz went two for three with three RBIs, while Taylor Lane had a hit and four RBIs. Julia Carreon got the win, improving to 3-0 for the Vikings (8-5).
BASEBALL
Ocean View 2, Palos Verdes 1: Shane Hoodman got the win and Matthew Starr the save for the Seahawks in Saturday's Redondo Tournament game.
Jake Volo scored the winning run, while Tyler Giacone and Hunter Custodio each drove in runs for Ocean View (10-6).
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores of high school games, or other newsworthy items from youth, college and professional sports, contact the Daily Pilot sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Fall: football, girls' golf
Winter: boys' basketball, boys' soccer
Spring: baseball, boys' golf
*
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Fall: boys' water polo, girls' tennis
Winter: girls' soccer, girls' water polo
Spring: boys' tennis, swimming, lacrosse
*
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Fall: girls' volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls' basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys' volleyball, track and field, softball