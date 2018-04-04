High school roundup: Sage Hill earns first Academy League baseball win

Sage Hill School held on for a 3-2 Academy League baseball win at Oxford Academy on Tuesday.
Trevor Klein singled in a run and Conner Hatz scored on a balk to give the Lightning a 3-0 lead in the top of the sixth inning.
Oxford Academy scored twice in the bottom of the seventh inning, but reliever Justin Camp closed things out to secure Sage Hill's first league victory.
Ashwin Chona earned the win after throwing 5 2/3 innings. The left-hander struck out seven while allowing one run on five hits.
Hatz and Camp each went two for three for the Lightning (7-4, 1-2 in league).
Sage Hill hosts Oxford Academy (9-8, 2-1) on Friday at 3:15 p.m.
Marina 11, Corona Centennial 1: Junior Braden Wylde finished three for four with a run for the Vikings in Tuesday's Ryan Lemmon Foundation Spring Invitational game at Irvine's Cypress Park.
Drey Despot and Liam Tobin combined to strike out 11 and give up five hits.
Marina (5-12) continues tournament play against Long Beach Millikan at Irvine's Windrow Community Park on Wednesday at 11:15 a.m.
El Modena 5, Laguna Beach 2: Senior Grady Morgan had half of the Breakers' four hits during a Ryan Lemmon Foundation Spring Invitational game at Cypress Park in Irvine on Tuesday.
Laguna Beach (10-6) plays Capistrano Valley in Wednesday's tournament game at Windrow Community Park in Irvine at 8:45 a.m.
El Segundo 7, Newport Harbor 5: Senior Max Crabbe went three for four with a double in the host Sailors' Santa Ana Elks Tournament game on Tuesday.
AJ Stefano hit a two-run home run for Newport Harbor (7-9), which has lost its first three games in the tournament.
The Sailors face Capistrano Valley Christian on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
Westminster 6, Los Amigos 1: Sophomore Joseph Mena drove in the visiting Lobos' lone run in Tuesday's Santa Ana Elks Tournament game.
The Lobos resume tournament play at Saddleback Valley Christian on Wednesday at 11 a.m.
*
BOYS' GOLF
Edison 188, Corona del Mar 208: Juniors Pete and Tony DiBernardo posted the low marks in the nonleague match, with each turning in an even-par 36 for the Chargers at SeaCliff Country Club on Tuesday.
Guy Clauss led CdM (7-3) with a 37.
Edison (10-1) will take on Huntington Beach in a Sunset League 18-hole match at the Dunes Course at La Quinta Resort & Club on Wednesday.
Estancia 219, Costa Mesa 220: The Eagles claimed the Battle for the Bell rivalry on the Mesa Linda Course at Costa Mesa Country Club on Tuesday.
Junior Omar Villalva's six-over-par 41 led Estancia to its second Orange Coast League win against Costa Mesa this season. Scott McClellan finished with a 42.
Costa Mesa's Huy Ngo shot a 41 and Jimmy Solano a 42.
*
SOFTBALL
Mater Dei 11, Edison 6: Bella Espinosa, Alex Loomis and Hailie Benko had two hits apiece for the Chargers in the Gold Bracket quarterfinals of the Woodbridge Tournament at Bill Barber Park in Irvine on Monday.
Edison (8-4) will play Fountain Valley (6-11) on Saturday in a consolation game at 2:45 p.m. The Barons lost to Riverside King 6-1 in their Gold Bracket quarterfinal.
Marina 7, El Dorado 1: Emily Rush allowed three hits and struck out two, improving her pitching record to 7-5 after the Vikings' Woodbridge Tournament game on Monday.
Briana Gonzalez had two hits and two runs batted in. Shayla Thomas also had two hits and drove in a run, while Rush had a hit and one RBI.
Marina (8-5) will take on Hacienda Heights Los Altos (14-2) in the Gold Bracket semifinals at 3 p.m. on Saturday.
