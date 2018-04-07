DAILY PILOT

High school roundup: Edison baseball ends four-game losing streak

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 06, 2018 | 10:45 PM
Spencer Serven, seen taking a deep breath on March 15, 2018, drove in the go-ahead run in Edison High's 4-3 nonleague win at South Torrance on Friday. (Scott Smeltzer / Staff Photographer)

Senior Spencer Serven doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the sixth inning, and the Edison High baseball team snapped a four-game losing streak with a 4-3 nonleague win at South Torrance on Friday.

Serven, who went two for three, also drove in a run during the Chargers' three-run first inning.

Chase Hanson was two for three with a double, a walk, a run and a stolen base for Edison (7-10).

The Chargers return to Sunset League play on Wednesday, when they host Marina at 3:15 p.m.

Fountain Valley 8, Merced Golden Valley 2: Senior Nathan Wilson struck out five and allowed two runs on two hits in six innings, earning the win in the Barons' final game in the San Luis Obispo Tournament on Friday.

Jacob Garcia hit a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth for Fountain Valley (11-6), which won its final three games in the tournament after dropping the opener.

The Barons are at home in a Sunset League game against Los Alamitos on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.

