High school roundup: Pacifica Christian Orange County sweeps Cantwell-Sacred Heart

Sophomore Justin Nishkian had eight kills, and the Pacifica Christian Orange County High boys' volleyball team defeated visiting Montebello Cantwell-Sacred Heart 25-6, 25-9, 25-18 in a nonleague match on Monday.
Junior Caleb Snyder recorded 12 assists for the Tritons (7-8), while sophomore Aidan Murphy had five digs and junior Kelley Murphy chipped in with three service aces.
Pacifica Christian resumes San Joaquin League play on Tuesday when its travels to face Capistrano Valley Christian at 4 p.m.
