High school roundup: CdM baseball opens Newport Rib Co. Tournament with two wins

Senior Alex Rosen had two hits, including a double, with three runs batted in, and Corona del Mar High's baseball team opened the Newport Rib Co. Tournament on Saturday with a 12-2 victory over visiting La Quinta.
Senior J.T. Schwartz and freshman Blake Butcher each had a double and two RBIs for the Sea Kings.
In CdM's second game of the tournament, senior Chazz Martinez hit three home runs and finished with five RBIs to lead the Sea Kings to a 10-4 win against Costa Mesa.
CdM (12-5), ranked No. 6 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll, scored four runs in the first and third innings.
Junior Cameron Chapman had two hits and two RBIs for the Mustangs (10-9).
Huntington Beach 7, Riverside Poly 6: Junior Dylan Ramirez doubled in the go-ahead run in the top of the seventh inning for the Oilers in Saturday's nonleague game at UC Riverside.
Josh Hahn picked up the win for Huntington Beach (19-3), ranked No. 4 in California by CalHiSports.com, after throwing two hitless innings in relief. The left-hander struck out five and walked none.
Cole Minato went three for four with an RBI.
Estancia 2, Laguna Hills 0: Seniors Adam Aurriema and Nick Mazur combined on a shutout for the host Eagles (12-6) in a Newport Rib Co. Tournament game on Saturday.
Senior Zander Fletcher and junior Hayden Pearce had two hits apiece.
Torrance West 5, Ocean View 1: Senior Adam Meyer drove in the lone run for the Seahawks (10-9) in Saturday's Redondo Tournament game.
*
BOYS' SWIMMING
Chino Hills Invitational
Costa Mesa sophomore Aidan Blair set the school record in winning the 100-yard butterfly Saturday at Chino Hills High.
Blair touched in 51.77 seconds, which was also a meet record.
