High school roundup: CdM boys’ volleyball wins Santa Barbara TOC title

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 21, 2018 | 9:45 PM
Kevin Kobrine (4), shown hammering a kill during a match on March 13, earned tournament MVP honors as Corona del Mar High boys' volleyball won the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions on Saturday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

The Corona del Mar High boys' volleyball team won the Santa Barbara Tournament of Champions title Saturday after rallying to defeat Fresno Buchanan 21-25, 26-24, 25-13, 25-16 in the championship match.

Senior opposite hitter Kevin Kobrine, who earned tournament MVP honors, had 10 kills in the final. Senior middle blocker Tyler Flood led CdM (22-4) with 11 kills, while senior outside hitter Brandon Browning had nine kills, senior middle Brandon Hicks had eight and junior Adam Flood added seven kills.

Tyler Flood and Hicks earned all-tournament team honors.

Corona del Mar defeated Palisades 27-25, 25-21, 25-22 in the semifinals earlier Saturday. Kobrine had 12 kills, Tyler Flood had nine and Hicks added seven.

CdM, ranked No. 4 in CIF Southern Section Division 1, resumes Pacific Coast League play Friday at Irvine.

