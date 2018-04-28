High school roundup: Corona del Mar baseball wins in walk-off fashion

Sophomore Kieran Sidebotham's RBI single in the bottom of the ninth inning lifted the Corona del Mar High baseball team a 2-1 walk-off, extra-inning win over visiting Northwood in Friday's Pacific Coast League game.
The Sea Kings (16-5, 9-2 in league) won their eighth game in a row, keeping them one game back of first-place Beckman (18-3-1, 10-1) in the league. Beckman edged Woodbridge 1-0 on Friday.
Defending league champion CdM, ranked No. 6 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll, and the No. 1 Patriots have four games left in league play.
Chazz Martinez went seven innings against third-place Northwood (15-7, 5-6), striking out 13 while walking two and allowing one run on four hits. Jarrett Thompson earned the win after giving up one hit in two innings.
J.T. Schwartz hit a solo home run and scored two runs for CdM. Sidebotham, Martinez, Reece Berger and Garin Friedman had two hits apiece.
The Sea Kings play Irvine twice next week, starting on the road Tuesday at 3:30 p.m.
Edison 8, Newport Harbor 6: The visiting Chargers scored twice in the top of the seventh inning to take the lead on Friday and stay in the hunt to make the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
With four games to go in the league, Edison sits in fourth place at 5-6, a game behind third-place Fountain Valley, which is 6-5. The Chargers (13-12 overall) have a showdown at Fountain Valley on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
On Friday, Huntington Beach improved to 10-1 and secured one of the league's three automatic postseason berths by beating the Barons 6-2. The Oilers hold the head-to-head advantage over the Barons by taking two of the three games against them. Los Alamitos is second at 8-3.
Edison's Chase Hanson hit a three-run homer at Newport Harbor, and Matt Swartz and Ted Burton each had a solo homer.
Cameron Mahaffy hit a three-run home run for Newport Harbor (8-15, 3-8 in league), which hosts Marina on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
Costa Mesa 4, Calvary Chapel 3: Junior Jacob Abundis' walk-off RBI double in the bottom of the eighth inning gave the host Mustangs sole possession of third place in the Orange Coast League on Friday.
The Mustangs improved to 7-4 in league, while the Eagles dropped to 6-5. Laguna Beach is in first at 11-0, followed by 8-3 Estancia.
Ty Muir helped Costa Mesa force extra innings by singling two runs to tie the game at 3-3 in the seventh.
Miguel Rodriguez had two doubles and a stolen base for the Mustangs, who host Segerstrom in Saturday's nonleague game at 10 a.m.
Calvary Chapel plays Estancia at TeWinkle Park on Tuesday at 3:15 p.m.
Laguna Beach 12, Godinez 0 (five innings): Eric Silva went two for four with two RBIs, and the visiting Breakers improved to 11-0 in the Orange Coast League and clinched a berth into the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs on Friday.
Laguna Beach, ranked No. 10 in Division 2, can secure at least a share of the league title with a win at Costa Mesa on Tuesday.
Blake Burzell, Cutter Clawson and Silva combined to throw a three-hitter and strike out eight.
Estancia 15, Saddleback 1: Behind sophomore Jake Covey, the visiting Eagles won their fourth straight game in the Orange Coast League and remained in second place on Friday.
Covey struck out 13 in five innings, and he finished two for five with a home run and five RBIs.
Los Alamitos 6, Marina 2: Senior Kyle Hines finished two for three with an RBI in the Vikings' Sunset League home game on Friday.
Andrew Sojka had two hits, including a double for Marina (8-19, 1-10 in league).
Los Amigos 11, Bolsa Grande 8: Senior Pablo Crespo had two doubles and two RBIs for the Lobos in Friday's Garden Grove League road game.
Los Amigos (6-14, 4-7 in league) has a home game with Santiago on Tuesday at 3 p.m.
::
BOYS' VOLLEYBALL
Redondo Classic: Laguna Beach had a pair of pool-play wins on Friday to advance to the Gold Division playoffs of the tournament.
The Breakers (13-6) began the day with a 25-21, 25-22 sweep of Torrance in a best-of-three match. They then rallied past Laguna Hills 25-27, 31-29, 15-10, with Sam Burgi contributing 18 kills against the Hawks.
San Diego Westview beat Laguna Beach (13-6) 25-17, 25-18 in the playoffs.
Corona del Mar 3, Irvine 0: Kevin Kobrine had 13 kills to lead the visiting Sea Kings to a 25-10, 25-10, 25-9 sweep in Friday's Pacific Coast League match.
Nick Alacano had seven kills, and Austin Chandler chipped in with four kills and three blocks.
CdM is 24-4 overall and 9-0 in league.
Huntington Beach 3, Los Alamitos 0: Mitchell Bollinger had 15 kills to lead the host Oilers to a 25-23, 25-10, 25-22 win in Friday's Sunset League match.
Aidan Knipe finished with 38 assists for the Oilers (22-5, 7-2 in league). Grant Guinasso had 14 digs and Hunter Dickey added nine kills.
Edison 3, Fountain Valley 0: Trevor McKay had 11 kills, as the visiting Chargers clinched a CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoff spot with a 25-13, 26-24, 25-22 victory in Friday's Sunset League match.
Edison (11-12, 6-3 in league) benefited from Huntington Beach's win over Los Alamitos (17-11, 4-5).
Newport Harbor 3, Marina 0: The Sailors, ranked No. 1 in the country by MaxPreps.com, kept their perfect season intact with a 25-15, 25-16, 25-16 win over the visiting Vikings in a Sunset League match on Friday.
Will Axton had five kills for the Sailors (27-0, 9-0 in league).
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Claremont Webb 2: Kyle Barnard had 10 kills to lead the host Tritons to a 25-23, 19-25, 27-25, 19-25, 16-14 win in Friday's San Joaquin League contest.
Caleb Snyder had 21 assists for the Tritons (9-9, 3-3 in league). Aidan Murphy added 13 digs, and Josh Sims chipped in with three blocks.
::
BOYS' TENNIS
Ojai Tennis Tournament: Corona del Mar's Jacob Cooper and Diego Fernandez del Valle lost in the CIF doubles division quarterfinals Friday at the Ojai Valley Athletic Club.
Cooper and Fernandez del Valle fell 7-6 (6), 7-5 to No. 2-seeded Patryk Kozlowski and Julian Lafond, from rival University.
Earlier Friday, Cooper and Fernandez del Valle defeated Goleta Dos Pueblos' Christian and Ryan Hodosy 6-3, 6-2 in a round of 16 match.
::
BOYS' LACROSSE
Newport Harbor 21, Marina 1: Hunter Rouch had four goals and three assists for the host Sailors in the Sunset League finale Friday.
Joe Fuller added three goals and an assist for league champion Newport Harbor (13-5, 8-0 in league), which has won 10 straight games.
Marina finished 0-8 in league.
The Sailors await the release of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoff brackets, which are expected Saturday.
::
SOFTBALL
Ocean View 9, Loara 0: Kim MacPherson had five hits, including a double and a triple, to lead the visiting Seahawks in Friday's Golden West League game.
Cailey Collado and Haley Hoskin each had two hits, and Desyree Arizmendi recorded the shutout for Ocean View (9-8, 4-3 in league).
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612 | david.carrillo@latimes.com | Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls' golf
Winter: boys' basketball, boys' soccer
Spring: baseball, boys' golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614 | matthew.szabo@latimes.com | Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys' water polo, girls' tennis
Winter: girls' soccer, girls' water polo
Spring: boys' tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611 | andrew.turner@latimes.com | Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls' volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls' basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys' volleyball, track and field, softball