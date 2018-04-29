DAILY PILOT

High school roundup: CdM, Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach boys’ lacrosse teams make playoffs

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 28, 2018 | 10:35 PM
Simon Hall (27), shown in action on March 31, and the CdM boys' lacrosse team will play at home against Corona Santiago on Tuesday in the first round of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs. (Kevin Chang / Staff Photographer)

The Corona del Mar High boys' lacrosse team has earned the No. 5 seed in the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs, which begin Tuesday.

Newport Harbor is seeded No. 13, with Huntington Beach at No. 16.

The Sea Kings (9-9) will play host to No. 12 Corona Santiago in the first round Tuesday. The other two local programs will travel.

Sunset League champion Newport Harbor (13-5) will play at No. 4 Santa Margarita, while Huntington Beach (9-7) travels to top-seeded St. Margaret's.

Second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, with the South Division semifinals on Saturday.

Los Alamitos 22, Edison 7: The Chargers' season ended after Saturday's Sunset League game at Los Alamitos High.

Edison finished 5-10 overall, 2-6 in league for fourth place.

::

GIRLS' LACROSSE

Newport Harbor earned the No. 12 seed in the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs on Saturday, while Corona del Mar is seeded No. 16.

Newport Harbor (7-10) will play at No. 5-seeded Trabuco Hills in the first round Tuesday, while Corona del Mar (7-11) travels to play at top-seeded St. Margaret's.

::

SOFTBALL

Newport Harbor 13, Avalon 3: Eliana Gottlieb went two for two with a home run and three runs batted in for the Sailors (6-17) in the first game of a nonleague road doubleheader Saturday. Alexis Amaro added three RBIs and Clare Austin got the win.

Newport Harbor 11, Avalon 2: Gottlieb was three for four with a homer and three runs batted in during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, while Austin and Kendall Kelly each had two RBIs.

Estancia 12, Santa Ana 8: Dylann Douglass had three hits, including a home run, and three runs batted in to lead the visiting Eagles in Saturday's nonleague victory.

Lena De La O also had three hits and three RBIs. Brittany Walker had two hits and drove in two runs. Emily Kubisty added two hits.

Estancia (12-6, 2-3) hosts Laguna Beach (9-9-1, 2-4) on Monday at 3:15 p.m., as Orange Coast League play resumes.

