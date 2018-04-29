High school roundup: CdM, Newport Harbor, Huntington Beach boys’ lacrosse teams make playoffs

The Corona del Mar High boys' lacrosse team has earned the No. 5 seed in the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs, which begin Tuesday.
Newport Harbor is seeded No. 13, with Huntington Beach at No. 16.
The Sea Kings (9-9) will play host to No. 12 Corona Santiago in the first round Tuesday. The other two local programs will travel.
Sunset League champion Newport Harbor (13-5) will play at No. 4 Santa Margarita, while Huntington Beach (9-7) travels to top-seeded St. Margaret's.
Second-round games are scheduled for Thursday, with the South Division semifinals on Saturday.
Los Alamitos 22, Edison 7: The Chargers' season ended after Saturday's Sunset League game at Los Alamitos High.
Edison finished 5-10 overall, 2-6 in league for fourth place.
::
GIRLS' LACROSSE
Newport Harbor earned the No. 12 seed in the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs on Saturday, while Corona del Mar is seeded No. 16.
Newport Harbor (7-10) will play at No. 5-seeded Trabuco Hills in the first round Tuesday, while Corona del Mar (7-11) travels to play at top-seeded St. Margaret's.
::
SOFTBALL
Newport Harbor 13, Avalon 3: Eliana Gottlieb went two for two with a home run and three runs batted in for the Sailors (6-17) in the first game of a nonleague road doubleheader Saturday. Alexis Amaro added three RBIs and Clare Austin got the win.
Newport Harbor 11, Avalon 2: Gottlieb was three for four with a homer and three runs batted in during the second game of Saturday's doubleheader, while Austin and Kendall Kelly each had two RBIs.
Estancia 12, Santa Ana 8: Dylann Douglass had three hits, including a home run, and three runs batted in to lead the visiting Eagles in Saturday's nonleague victory.
Lena De La O also had three hits and three RBIs. Brittany Walker had two hits and drove in two runs. Emily Kubisty added two hits.
Estancia (12-6, 2-3) hosts Laguna Beach (9-9-1, 2-4) on Monday at 3:15 p.m., as Orange Coast League play resumes.
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls' golf
Winter: boys' basketball, boys' soccer
Spring: baseball, boys' golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys' water polo, girls' tennis
Winter: girls' soccer, girls' water polo
Spring: boys' tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls' volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls' basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys' volleyball, track and field, softball