High school roundup: Edison claims outright Sunset League boys’ golf title

By Daily Pilot staff
Apr 30, 2018 | 10:55 PM
Tony DiBernardo, shown on April 26, played a vital role to the Edison High boys' golf team winning the outright Sunset League title on Monday. (Courtesy of Pete DiBernardo)

Junior Tony DiBernardo earned the individual medalist honor with an even-par 36, leading Edison High to a 186-222 win over Los Alamitos and the outright Sunset League title at SeaCliff Country Club on Monday.

Tiger Tahvildari, Anthony Dao, Pete DiBernardo all shot 37s for the Chargers (18-1, 9-0 in league), who close out league play against Newport Harbor at Big Canyon Country Club on Wednesday.

Edison faces Mater Dei in a nonleague match at SeaCliff Country Club on Tuesday.

Pacific Coast League Individual finals: Corona del Mar's Colin Huang, Guy Clauss and TJ Jenkins each made the cut on the first day of the tournament at Long Beach's Skylinks Golf Course on Monday.

Huang shot a one-under-par 71, while Clauss had a 75 and Jenkins a 78.

The top 18 golfers advanced to Wednesday's final round, and half will qualify for the CIF Southern Section Southern Individual Regional tournament at Skylinks Golf Course on May 7.

BOYS' VOLLEYBALL

Orangewood Academy 3, Pacifica Christian Orange County 2: Josh Griffin finished with 16 kills and four service aces for the Tritons in Monday's San Joaquin League match that the visiting Spartans won 23-25, 21-25, 25-21, 26-24, 15-10.

Caleb Snider totaled 31 assists for Pacifica Christian (9-10, 3-4 in league). Aidan Murphy had 11 digs.

The Tritons host Samueli Acaemy in a nonleague match on Wednesday at 5 p.m.

