High school roundup: Costa Mesa, Estancia baseball teams in tiebreaker Friday

Tiebreaker games will take place after the Costa Mesa, Estancia and Calvary Chapel high school baseball teams finished 9-6 and in a three-way tie for second place in the Orange Coast League on Wednesday.
Estancia athletic director Nate Goellrich said that Estancia will play rival Costa Mesa at 3 p.m. on Friday at TeWinkle Park, with the winner earning the league's second automatic berth for the CIF Southern Section playoffs. Costa Mesa is the designated home team.
The loser will play Calvary Chapel on the same field at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, with the winner of that second game earning the league's third and final automatic postseason berth. If it's Estancia against Calvary Chapel, then Estancia will be the home team. If it's Costa Mesa, then Calvary Chapel will be the home team.
League champion Laguna Beach beat Estancia 13-4 on Wednesday to improve to 14-1, while Costa Mesa lost 6-2 at Godinez. Calvary Chapel beat Saddleback 16-5.
::
BOYS' TENNIS
Corona del Mar 15, Santa Barbara San Marcos 3: Kyle Pham swept at No. 1 singles for the Sea Kings in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs on the road Wednesday.
Jacob Cooper and Ryan Wessler swept at No. 1 doubles for CdM (17-3), which plays host to Sage Hill in the second round Friday at 3 p.m.
Sage Hill 9, Calabasas 9 (Sage Hill wins 76-54 on games): Rohun Krishnan and Emin Torlic swept in singles for the Lightning in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs at home Wednesday.
Steven Ferry won twice in singles for Sage Hill (12-4).
Fountain Valley 14, Santa Monica 4: Justin Pham and Tommy Trinh swept at No. 1 doubles for the Barons Wednesday in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs at home.
Vivek Savsani and Brandon Keller swept at No. 2 doubles for No. 3-seeded Fountain Valley (16-3), which plays at Pasadena Poly in the second round Friday.
Huntington Beach 12, Cerritos 6: Jon Gottschalk and George Vo swept at No. 1 doubles for the Oilers in Wednesday's CIF Southern Section Division 2 first-round playoff match on the road.
Huntington Beach (9-8) plays at home against No. 2-seeded San Luis Obispo in the second round Friday.
::
BOYS' SWIMMING
CIF Southern Section Division 4 preliminaries: Ocean View junior Dominic Falcon qualified first for the finals in both the 200- and 500-yard freestyle Wednesday at Riverside City College.
Falcon touched first in the 200 in 1 minute 40.95 seconds, and the 500 in the 4:32.49. He is the defending CIF champion in both events.
The Ocean View 200 medley relay team of Brent Nishioka, Nico Falcon, Peter Carlson and Dominic Falcon also qualified first in 1:42.42.
The Division 4 finals meet is Friday at 5 p.m. back at Riverside City College.
::
GIRLS' SWIMMING
CIF Southern Section Division 4 preliminaries: Ocean View junior Emma Fisher qualified for the championship finals in both of her events Wednesday at Riverside City College.
Fisher qualified eighth in the 100-yard backstroke in 1 minute 3.66 seconds. She also qualified eighth in the 500 free (5:29.42).
Leyna Tran qualified eighth in the 100 freestyle for Ocean View in 57.17 seconds.
The Division 4 finals meet is Friday at 5 p.m. at Riverside City College.
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls' golf
Winter: boys' basketball, boys' soccer
Spring: baseball, boys' golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys' water polo, girls' tennis
Winter: girls' soccer, girls' water polo
Spring: boys' tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls' volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls' basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys' volleyball, track and field, softball