High school roundup: Newport Harbor duo advances at CIF Individuals boys' tennis tournament

Fountain Valley's Justin Nguyen beat Carter Portman of Menifee Paloma Valley 6-1, 6-0 in the first round before losing to top-seeded defending champion Stefan Dostanic of Woodbridge 6-2, 6-0 in the second round. The Barons' Tommy Trinh and Justin Pham beat Kobe Nguyen and Brandon Tang of Riverside Hillcrest 6-0, 6-1 in the first round before losing to Leo Hibi and Paul Diamantopoulos of Woodbridge in the second round, 6-3, 6-1.