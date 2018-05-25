High school roundup: Newport Harbor duo advances at CIF Individuals boys' tennis tournament

The Newport Harbor High boys' tennis doubles team of Andy Myers and Josh Watkins advanced past the sectional round CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament, winning three matches Thursday at Andulka Park in Riverside.
Myers and Watkins, the Sunset League champions, defeated Adrian Amora and Brandon Shea of Rowland Heights Rowland 6-0, 6-0 in the first round. They then topped Peter Gottlieb and Jay Phansalkar of St. Margaret's 6-3, 7-6 in the second round, before getting past Trevor Shafer and Haden Breiter of Tesoro 6-3, 6-2.
Myers and Watkins learn Tuesday if they will play in a round of 32 match Wednesday at Whittier Narrows Tennis Center, or advance directly to the round of 16 on May 31 at Seal Beach Tennis Center.
Other local players failed to advance. Sage Hill junior Emin Torlic had a first-round bye in singles before beating Harris Romney of Corona Roosevelt 6-0, 6-1 in the second round. Andy Hernandez of Troy beat Torlic 4-6, 7-5, 10-7 in the third round.
Fountain Valley's Justin Nguyen beat Carter Portman of Menifee Paloma Valley 6-1, 6-0 in the first round before losing to top-seeded defending champion Stefan Dostanic of Woodbridge 6-2, 6-0 in the second round. The Barons' Tommy Trinh and Justin Pham beat Kobe Nguyen and Brandon Tang of Riverside Hillcrest 6-0, 6-1 in the first round before losing to Leo Hibi and Paul Diamantopoulos of Woodbridge in the second round, 6-3, 6-1.
At the Jack Kramer Club sectional in Rolling Hills Estates, Laguna Beach junior Mason Lebby lost in a first-round singles match to Drake Duchement of Trabuco Hills, 6-0, 6-0. The Breakers' Mohammad Berri and Matthew Duong lost in a first-round doubles match to Tej Joshi and Valmik Ranparia of Palos Verdes Peninsula Chadwick, 6-1, 6-1.
Estancia's Jake Hastings lost 6-0, 6-0 in a singles first-round match against Allen Tanaka of North Torrance.
BOYS' GOLF
CIF SCGA Southern California finals: Laguna Beach's Kyle Sharp shot a 14-over-par round of 86 on Thursday at Brookside Golf Club in Pasadena.
A one-over-par was the cut for the CIF State championship, which will be played May 30 at San Gabriel Country Club.
Crean Lutheran's Tyler Guo won the SoCal individual championship with a seven-under-par 65, while Torrey Pines won the team title.
