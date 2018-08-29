High school roundup: Huntington Beach girls’ volleyball posts first win

Jaclyn Sanchez finished with 60 assists to lead the Huntington Beach High girls’ volleyball team to a 25-23, 23-25, 25-10, 25-20 nonleague win over visiting Los Angeles Marlborough on Tuesday night.
Olivia Carlton had a team-high 19 kills for the Oilers (1-1). Sabrina Phinizy followed with 18 kills, and Xolani Hodel had 15 kills. Mia Christensen added 43 digs defensively.
Huntington Beach will take on JSerra (2-2) in a Sunset League versus Trinity League Showcase match at Edsion High on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Costa Mesa 3, Western 0: Malia Tufuga had 12 kills and 13 assists to lead the host Mustangs to a 25-15, 25-16, 25-12 nonleague win over the Pioneers on Tuesday.
Ashley Nguyen had 16 assists, five kills and five service aces. Rae Galarion added 18 digs and three aces, and Lorelei Hobbis had five kills.
Los Angeles Marymount 3, Corona del Mar 1: Nikki Senske had a team-high 10 kills for the host Sea Kings in a nonleague match that the Sailors won 25-19, 27-29, 25-21, 25-16 on Tuesday.
Bella Pouliot provided 24 assists, while Michelle Won led the Sea Kings with 15 digs.
Molly Joyce had nine kills, and Karly Recker added eight kills.
CdM (5-6) will compete in the Dave Mohs Tournament at Edison High on Friday and Saturday.
::
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Newport Harbor 10, Capistrano Valley 8: Kat Smith and Trish Harano swept in doubles for the host Sailors in Tuesday’s season opener.
Riley DeCinces and Sterling Solomon also swept in doubles for the Sailors, and Lane McArdell won one set at No. 1 singles.
Newport Harbor hosts Troy on Wednesday at 3 p.m.
::
FIELD HOCKEY
Newport Harbor 1, West Hills Chaminade 0: Junior Makenzie Trigo scored, assisted by senior Chanse Hill, in the Sailors' nonleague season opener Tuesday on the road.
Newport Harbor returns to action with a home game against La Verne Bonita on Sept. 4 at 7 p.m.
::
BOYS' WATER POLO
Savanna 10, Estancia 9 (2 OT): Jake Blinn led the Eagles with four goals in Tuesday's nonleague game at Savanna High.
Estancia (1-1) plays a home game against West Torrance on Thursday at 3:15 p.m.