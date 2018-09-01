High school roundup: Los Alamitos football upsets Long Beach Poly

Keanu Norman rushed for 87 yards and a touchdown to lead Los Alamitos High’s football team to a 20-6 upset win over Long Beach Poly on Friday night at Cerritos College.
Zack Wagoner also had a rushing touchdown against Poly, ranked No. 7 in the CIF Southern Section Division 1 poll. Cade McConnell connected with Demario King for the Griffins’ lone scoring strike in the passing game.
The Griffins (1-1) kept the Jackrabbits (2-1) off the scoreboard until the midway point of the fourth quarter.
Los Alamitos hosts Wilmington Banning (1-2) on Sept. 6 at Veterans Stadium in Long Beach.
Ocean View 58, Acton Vasquez 6: Senior quarterback Noah Hickman had six total touchdowns in the Seahawks’ home opener on Friday night, including four rushing scores.
Hickman also passed for touchdowns to Will Earthman and Brandon Alcaraz.
Ocean View, ranked No. 7 in Division 11, hosts Calvary Chapel (0-2) on Sept. 7.
Big Bear 29, Laguna Beach 26: Andrew Johnson threw three touchdown passes to Sean Nolan, but the Breakers' rally fell short in Friday's nonleague game at home.
Johnson threw four touchdown passes overall, including one to Jack Crawford, as the Breakers (1-1) nearly came back from a 22-6 third-quarter deficit against Big Bear (3-0), which is ranked fifth in Division 9.
Laguna Beach hosts Dana Hills (2-1) on Sept. 7.
::
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Dave Mohs Memorial Championships
Corona del Mar: The host Sea Kings finished second in Pool 3 in the Division 1 portion of the tournament on Friday.
Vista Murrieta beat CdM 25-13, 31-29 in a best-of-three match, but the Sea Kings rebounded to defeat JSerra 25-16, 25-13.
In a crossover match to complete the evening, CdM (6-8) fell to Mater Dei, which won 25-14, 25-17.
Kendall Kipp had 18 kills to lead CdM for the day. Michelle Won had 15 digs, and Karly Recker added seven kills.
CdM will compete in the Silver Bracket for the ninth-16th places in the tournament on Saturday at Newport Harbor High.
Huntington Beach: The host Oilers split their pool play matches, beating Orange Lutheran, but losing to San Juan Hills to finish second in Pool 4 on Friday.
The Oilers (3-3) also dropped their crossover match to Temecula Great Oak, which won 25-20, 26-28, 15-12.
Huntington Beach will join CdM at Newport Harbor High in Silver Bracket play on Saturday.
Newport Harbor: The Sailors were unable to scratch out a win in hosting Pool 8 on Friday.
Murrieta Valley defeated Newport Harbor 25-17, 25-18, Foothill beat the Sailors 25-20, 25-20, and Tesoro knocked off the Sailors 25-22, 25-20.
Siena Springborn had 15 kills to lead the Sailors, who dropped to 3-14 overall. Allison Crandall had 14 kills and Jasmine Amire finished with 46 assists.
Newport Harbor and Edison will be in the Copper Bracket at Corona del Mar High on Saturday.