High School Roundup: Laguna Beach football upsets Bellflower

Junior quarterback Andrew Johnson threw two touchdown passes and the Laguna Beach High football team held on to upset Bellflower 17-14 in a nonleague game Friday night at Laguna Beach High.
The Breakers (3-1) came into the game ranked No. 8 in CIF Southern Section Division 12, while Bellflower (4-1) was No. 2 in Division 12.
Johnson had a 10-yard touchdown pass to Kai Ball and a 39-yard touchdown pass to Raul Villalobos. The Breakers also got a 39-yard field goal from Noah Handel.
Laguna Beach plays a nonleague game at Estancia (3-1) on Sept. 21.
Los Alamitos 24, Carson 14: Junior safety John Newman had a safety and an interception for the visiting Griffins in Friday night’s nonleague game.
Junior wide receiver Oscar Brown V had a rushing touchdown for Los Alamitos. Junior quarterback Cade McConnell added a passing touchdown to senior wide receiver Kenui Huey.
Senior Nicholas Valenzuela made a 43-yard field goal with three minutes remaining to give the Griffins a two-possession advantage.
Los Alamitos (3-1) will play a nonleague game at Tesoro (4-1) on Sept. 21 in a battle of two top 10 teams in CIF Southern Section Division 2.
Adelanto 37, Fountain Valley 26: The visiting Barons suffered their first loss of the season at the hands of the Saints, who came into Friday night’s nonleague game ranked second in the CIF Southern Section’s Division 13 poll.
Fountain Valley fell behind 14-0 early in the second quarter, and the Barons trailed 28-19 at halftime.
The Barons (4-1) head into their bye week before hosting Los Alamitos in a Sunset League opener at Huntington Beach High on Sept. 28.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Newport Harbor 13, Los Angeles Loyola 11: Jack White had five goals for the Sailors in their final pool-play game of the Elite Eight tournament Friday at Studio City Harvard-Westlake.
Tommy Kennedy added three goals for Newport Harbor (8-0), which also defeated San Jose Bellarmine Prep 16-6 earlier Friday.
The Sailors won their pool and advanced to Saturday’s semifinals, where they will play host Harvard-Westlake at 1:15 p.m. The championship game is scheduled for 6:15 p.m., also at Harvard-Westlake.
Corona del Mar 12, Long Beach Wilson 7: Tanner Pulice scored five goals for the Sea Kings in Friday’s nonleague home game.
Tyler Harvey added three goals and four assists, and Caden Strauss scored twice for CdM (4-1).
