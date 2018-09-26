High School Roundup: Corona del Mar girls' volleyball rattles off 10th straight win

Heavy Wave League favorite Laguna Beach ran together, giving the Breakers a 20-60 win over Huntington Beach. Logan Brooks led the Breakers with a time of 16:30.9. Ryan Smithers, Sebastian Fisher, Cal Nielson, Zachary Falkowski and Mateo Bianchi came in right behind him. Daniel Kimball finished 10th in 16:40.9, giving the Breakers a total spread of nine seconds across their seven-man lineup.