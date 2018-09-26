High School Roundup: Corona del Mar girls' volleyball rattles off 10th straight win

Kendall Kipp had 24 kills to lead the Corona del Mar High girls’ volleyball team to a 25-22, 25-12, 25-22 sweep over host Huntington Beach on Tuesday night in a Surf League match.
Bella Pouliot finished with 45 assists for CdM (19-11, 2-0 in league), which has won 10 consecutive matches. Nikki Senske had 12 kills and 11 digs, and Karly Recker added seven kills.
The Sea Kings lead Los Alamitos by half a match for first place in the league. The Griffins (13-8, 1-0) will host Edison (14-11, 0-1) on Wednesday.
Huntington Beach dropped to 11-10 overall and 0-2 in the league. The Oilers competed in the Nike Tournament of Champions over the weekend, going 3-4 to place 20th in the top division.
Ocean View 3, Western 0: The host Seahawks extended their winning streak to 10 in a row with a 25-21, 25-10, 25-18 win in Tuesday’s Golden West League match.
Helen Reynolds had nine kills and three blocks for Ocean View (16-3, 6-0 in league), ranked fourth in the CIF Southern Section Division 7 poll.
Katelyn Taylor had six service aces, and Wendie Smith added three blocks.
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Brethren Christian 0: Allyson Scharrer had 15 aces to lead the host Tritons to a 25-13, 25-7, 25-12 victory in a nonleague match on Tuesday.
Emma Hammond and Hailey MacKay each had six kills for Pacifica Christian (9-6), ranked third in CIF Southern Section Division 9. Casie Carlson added seven aces, and Breck Burwell had three kills to go with five aces.
Brethren Christian fell to 0-10.
Saddleback Valley Christian 3, Sage Hill 0: The visiting Lightning stayed in first place in the San Joaquin League despite the Warriors winning 25-23, 25-22, 25-22 on Monday.
Sage Hill fell to 7-10 overall and 4-1 in the league. St. Margaret’s (9-6, 2-2) is one game back in the loss column. The Lightning host the Tartans on Oct. 9.
BOYS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
The Sunset Conference preview meet at Central Park on Tuesday may have foreshadowed a great race to come in the Surf League finals.
Los Alamitos and Corona del Mar tied on points at 37-37, with the Griffins winning via the sixth-runner tiebreaker.
Newport Harbor’s Alexis Garcia led all runners with a time of 15 minutes 23.3 seconds.
CdM’s Joseph Cianfrani (16:02.7) and Ian Turner (16:04.9) rounded out the top three, but Los Alamitos retaliated with a strong pack of Joshua Williams, Kaleb Yemane, Klaus Quinonez and Nick Van Meter. The Griffins quartet crossed the finish line together to claim the fourth through seventh positions.
In the Wave League competition, Huntington Beach’s Lars Mitchel led the field in 15:45.5.
Heavy Wave League favorite Laguna Beach ran together, giving the Breakers a 20-60 win over Huntington Beach. Logan Brooks led the Breakers with a time of 16:30.9. Ryan Smithers, Sebastian Fisher, Cal Nielson, Zachary Falkowski and Mateo Bianchi came in right behind him. Daniel Kimball finished 10th in 16:40.9, giving the Breakers a total spread of nine seconds across their seven-man lineup.
GIRLS’ CROSS-COUNTRY
Fountain Valley, the reigning Sunset League girls’ champions, continued to work their pack formula successfully in a 20-66 win over Los Alamitos in the Surf League preview at Central Park in Huntington Beach.
Sara Feitz, Ashley Faller, Ashlee Gallegos, Julia Svartstrom, Isabella Guerra, Leah Ferris and Anna Goeller finished in the second through eighth spots in that order for the Barons.
Corona del Mar’s Annabelle Boudreau topped all girls in the Surf League with a time of 17:53.6.
Laguna Beach beat Newport Harbor 20-46 in the Wave League race, with Breakers senior Hannah Konkel winning the race in 18:20.1
Jessie Rose (second, 18:39.8), Morgan Falkowski (fourth, 19:03.0), Sierra Read (sixth, 19:21.5) and Kaitlin Ryan (seventh, 19:30.0) completed the scoring quintet for the Breakers.
Isa Glassen (third, 18:57.8) led Newport Harbor’s efforts, with Mia Matsunami placing fifth in 19:14.1
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Newport Harbor 11, Edison 7: Lane McArdell swept at No. 1 singles for the host Sailors in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Kristin Lindh and Carolyn Altshuler each won a singles set for Newport Harbor (8-2), which plays at Huntington Beach on Thursday in another crossover match.
Edison (4-6) plays at Los Alamitos on Thursday.
Laguna Beach 11, Fountain Valley 7: Ella Pachl, Sarah MacCallum and Ainsley Beresford all swept in singles for the visiting Breakers in Tuesday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Fountain Valley got a sweep at No. 2 doubles from Nghi Trinh and Joanne Tran.
Laguna Beach (2-5) hosts Corona del Mar in another crossover match Thursday, while Fountain Valley (3-7) hosts Marina.
FIELD HOCKEY
Newport Harbor 11, Westminster 0: Lindsey Blanchfield, Chloe Bagiu and Maddie Baldikowski all scored twice for the host Sailors in Tuesday’s Sunset League opener.
Chanse Hill, Delaney Knipp, Maddie Vargas Brownlee, Elise Skytte and Payton Steiner also scored for Newport Harbor (6-3-1), which plays at Temecula Great Oak on Wednesday at 3:15 p.m.
BOYS’ WATER POLO
Estancia 14, Valencia 6: Sophomore Noah Gniffke had six goals and three assists for the visiting Eagles in Tuesday’s nonleague match.
Sophomore Logan Richard had five goals and three assists for Estancia (9-9), and sophomore goalkeeper Griffin Beth made eight saves.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Estancia 240, Costa Mesa 248: Estancia’s Lexi Thorpe was the individual medalist with a three-over-par 38 in the Battle for the Bell rivalry match on the Mesa Linda Course at Costa Mesa Country Club on Monday.
Nessa Osso had a 44 for the Eagles, who improved to 3-1 in the Orange Coast League.
Malia Tufuga shot a 43 for Costa Mesa (1-3 in league).
Edison 179, Laguna Beach 218: Edison’s Chaemin Kim was the individual medalist, firing an even-par 32 in a Wave League match at Ben Brown’s Golf Course in Laguna Beach on Tuesday.
Erin Johnson shot a 34 for Edison (9-4 overall).
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball