High School Roundup: Huntington Beach girls' tennis earns big win over Newport Harbor

Cindy Huynh and Solaya Han each swept in singles as the Huntington Beach High girls’ tennis team beat visiting Newport Harbor 11-7 on Thursday in a Sunset Conference crossover match.
Oilers coach Suzanne DeVries said it was the first time Huntington Beach (7-4) has beaten Newport Harbor (8-3) in at least a decade.
Emily Gray and Daniella Pokorny won twice in doubles for the Oilers, who host Los Alamitos on Tuesday.
Amra Barton and Avery Wooden swept in doubles for Newport Harbor, which plays at Laguna Beach on Tuesday.
Corona del Mar 17, Laguna Beach 1: Kristina Evloeva swept at No. 1 singles for the visiting Sea Kings in Thursday’s Sunset Conference crossover match.
Shaya Northrup and Bella McKinney swept at No. 1 doubles for CdM (7-2).
Sarah MacCallum won a singles set for Laguna Beach (2-6).
Costa Mesa 17, Saddleback 1: Leslie Delgado, Hallie Tran and Rachel Pham all swept in singles for the Mustangs in Thursday’s Orange Coast League home match.
Costa Mesa (9-2, 4-0 in league), which has won eight straight matches, plays at rival Estancia on Tuesday.
FOOTBALL
Santa Ana 79, Costa Mesa 0: The host Mustangs stayed winless as they were blanked in their Orange Coast League opener Thursday night.
Costa Mesa (0-6) plays Orange on Oct. 5 at El Modena High.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Newport Harbor 3, Fountain Valley 0: The Sailors defeated host Fountain Valley 25-22, 25-21, 25-20 to complete the first half of Wave League competition on Thursday.
In doing so, the Sailors (8-18, 3-0 in league) matched their win total from last season. Newport Harbor has won its last four matches, and it will travel to Marina for its next match on Tuesday.
Fountain Valley (7-9, 1-2) was led by Phoebe Minch, who had 28 digs and 14 kills. Lauren Mena had 54 assists, and Juliette Bokor provided four blocks.
Costa Mesa 3, Santa Ana 0: The visiting Mustangs won their third straight Orange Coast League match with a 25-22, 25-14, 25-23 victory on Thursday.
Malia Tufuga had 18 kills and 13 assists to lead the Mustangs (13-9, 5-1 in league). Lorelei Hobbis added five kills and five blocks, Ashley Nguyen handed out a team-high 21 assists, and Rae Galarion chipped in with 13 digs and five service aces. Tarah Harmon also had five kills.
Costa Mesa has a 1½ game lead over Saddleback (12-7, 3-2) for second place in league. Calvary Chapel (16-6, 6-0) is in first place.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Newport Harbor 185, Laguna Beach 210: Nicole Nesbitt was the individual medalist with a two-under-par 30 for the Sailors in a Wave League match at Ben Brown’s Golf Course in Laguna Beach on Thursday.
Newport Harbor’s Sabrina Nesbitt had a 34, followed by Cathy Tong’s 37.
