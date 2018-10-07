High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys have strong showing at Clovis Invitational

Corona del Mar’s boys placed in the top 10 as a team in the medium school division. The Sea Kings took ninth with 338 points. Seniors Joseph Cianfrani (26th, 16:49.6) and Duncan Taylor (29th, 16:50.3) led CdM. Nico Pence (17:06.7), Ethan Bollman (89th, 17:36.0) and Austin Leehealey (154th, 18:21.4) also factored into the scoring quintet.