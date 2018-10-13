DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: CdM's Annabelle Boudreau takes second at Orange County Championships

By Daily Pilot staff
Oct 12, 2018 | 9:00 PM
Corona del Mar High's Annabelle Boudreau (543), shown running at the Orange County Championships on Oct. 14, 2017, placed second in the small schools race of the Orange County Championships on Friday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Corona del Mar High sophomore Annabelle Boudreau completed the Oak Canyon Park course in 18 minutes flat to place second in the girls’ small schools cross-country race at the Orange County Championships on Friday.

Calvary Chapel senior Elizabeth Radmilovich won the race in 17:46.4.

CdM placed fourth as a team with 149 points. The Sea Kings entered the week ranked 10th in the CIF Southern Section Division 3 poll.

Senior Adriana Gil (15th, 19:27.8) led Ocean View, which finished third as a team with 145 points.

Los Amigos and Estancia did not have the requisite five runners to post a team score. Senior Beatriz Mondragon led the Lobos (75th, 21:55.5), while sophomore Hope Millon (114th, 23:29.8) paced the Eagles.

The boys’ small schools varsity race saw Jason St. Pierre (eighth, 15:54.0), Edwin Montes (17th, 16:16.1), Adrian Ramirez (18th, 16:17.0), Miguel Flores (20th, 16:19.0) and Parker Walpole (24th, 16:23.2) take Ocean View to a second place showing. Esperanza won the boys’ team battle 25-82.

Costa Mesa placed fifth with 177 points. Senior Kevin Cortez paced the Mustangs, finishing sixth in 15:46.9.

Estancia junior Diego Monroy (102nd, 18:38.6) and Los Amigos senior Oscar Ayala (133rd, 21:12.0) led their teams.

