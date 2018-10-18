High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ water polo earns outright Surf League title

Jack White scored three goals as the Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team clinched the outright Surf League championship with a 17-8 win over Huntington Beach on Wednesday at Corona del Mar High.
It’s the second straight league title for Newport Harbor (22-1, 5-0 in league), the top-ranked team in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2. The Sailors won the Sunset League title last season. They clinched the outright Surf League title with their win Wednesday, combined with Laguna Beach’s upset loss to Corona del Mar.
Other goal scorers for the Sailors included Makoto Kenney, Eli Liechty, Ike Love, Tommy Kennedy and Makana Sanita.
Miles Simpson, Ethan Crooks and Cooper Haddad all scored for No. 19 Huntington Beach (12-11, 1-4).
The Sailors play at the Memorial Cup tournament in Northern California beginning Friday. They open against Carmichael Jesuit on Friday at 12:20 p.m. at San Jose Bellarmine Prep.
Corona del Mar 8, Laguna Beach 6: Tanner Pulice scored four goals for the Sea Kings, who earned a Surf League upset win Wednesday at home.
CdM (11-10, 2-3 in league), ranked No. 15 in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, rallied from a 3-0 deficit after the first quarter.
Matt Ueberroth, Shane Papa, Cole Fisher and Tyler Harvey also scored for the Sea Kings. Papa had three assists.
Laguna Beach, ranked No. 8, fell to 12-10 overall and 2-3 in the league.
Los Amigos 20, Bolsa Grande 0: The visiting Lobos claimed an undefeated Garden Grove League title on Wednesday.
Los Amigos (15-9, 4-0 in league) is ranked No. 9 in CIF Southern Section Division 6.
GIRLS’ GOLF
Wave League Individual finals
Chaemin Kim finished first with a one-under-par 139 at Costa Mesa Country Club, highlighting one of three Edison golfers who qualified for the CIF Southern Section Southern Individual Regional tournament on Wednesday.
Edison’s Erin Johnson took second at 145 and Hallie Brisco third at 151, while Newport Harbor’s Wa Yeung Tong was fourth at 153. The top four advanced to the next tournament at Western Hills Country Club in Chino Hills on Oct. 24.
