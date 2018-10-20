High School Roundup: Los Alamitos football shuts out Huntington Beach

The Los Alamitos High football team stayed in a first-place tie in the Sunset League with a 47-0 rout at Huntington Beach on Friday night.
The defending league champion Griffins share first with Corona del Mar at 3-0-1. Los Alamitos, ranked No. 6 in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll, closes out the regular season against Edison (5-4, 3-1 in league) at Cerritos College on Oct. 26, while the Sea Kings host the Oilers (6-3, 2-2) on the same day at Newport Harbor High.
Defensive back Dallas Burke returned two interceptions for a touchdown in the first quarter for the Griffins, who led Huntington Beach 37-0 at halftime.
Running back Keanu Norman had 168 of his 192 rushing yards in the first half.
Santa Ana 55, Estancia 12: The Eagles fell to the No. 4-ranked team in CIF Southern Section Division 8 at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday.
Estancia (5-4, 2-2 in league) is in a must-win situation in its regular-season finale on Oct. 26, when it hosts Costa Mesa in the Battle for the Bell rivalry game. The Eagles, ranked No. 10 in Division 13, need a victory to help their chances of qualifying for the playoffs for the first time since 2014.
Trevor Pacheco returned a kickoff for a touchdown and rushed for a score against the Saints (7-2, 4-0), who will play for the league title against Orange (8-1, 4-0) on Oct. 26.
Bolsa Grande 26, Los Amigos 10: The host Lobos stayed winless in the Garden Grove League at Garden Grove High on Friday, eliminating them from consideration for an at-large berth into the CIF Southern Section Division 13 playoffs.
Los Amigos (3-6, 0-4 in league), which has lost five in a row, will finish below .500 overall, a prerequisite for an at-large postseason entry.
Abel Vertiz rushed for a touchdown and Joshua Barriga converted a field goal for the Lobos, who will wrap up the season against Santiago at Garden Grove High on Oct. 26.
Saddleback 22, Costa Mesa 0: The Mustangs remained winless on the season after Friday’s Orange Coast League game at home.
Coach David Gutierrez said Costa Mesa (0-9, 0-4 in league) played without starting quarterback Blake Juncker (knee) and starting running back Bryan Hernandez (concussion).
The Mustangs’ final game will be the Battle for the Bell rivalry at Estancia on Oct. 26.
BOYS' WATER POLO
Memorial Cup tournament
Newport Harbor won twice Friday at Bellarmine Prep in San Jose, advancing to Saturday's tournament semifinals.
The top-seeded Sailors beat Carmichael Jesuit 17-3, then got past Orinda Miramonte 12-4.
Newport Harbor (23-1) plays host Bellarmine Prep in a tournament semifinal on Saturday at 11:20 a.m. The title match is scheduled for 5:10 p.m.
Corona del Mar (12-11) will play for ninth in the 16-team tournament. The Sea Kings lost their opening game 9-5 to Miramonte, before coming back for a 12-6 win over Jesuit.
CdM plays San Ramon Valley in a ninth-place semifinal at Gunderson High in San Jose on Saturday at 11:20 a.m.
