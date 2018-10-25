High School Roundup: Newport Harbor boys’ water polo beats rival CdM to finish undefeated in Surf League

Ike Love and Makoto Kenney each scored four goals as the visiting Newport Harbor High boys’ water polo team beat rival CdM 13-10 on Wednesday, finishing the regular season with an undefeated Surf League campaign.
Makana Sanita added two goals for the Sailors (27-1, 6-0 in league). Newport Harbor, top-ranked in CIF Southern Section Division 1 and 2, rallied from a 3-0 first-quarter deficit for its 19th straight win.
Tanner Pulice scored four goals for CdM (13-13, 2-4), and Shane Papa scored three goals. The Sea Kings, ranked No. 16 in Division 1 and 2, finished third in the four-team league and will apply for an at-large berth to the Division 2 playoffs.
Newport Harbor is expected to be the top seed in Division 1 when the brackets are released Saturday at 10 a.m.
Laguna Beach 10, Huntington Beach 9: Colton Gregory scored five goals as the Breakers clinched outright second place in the Surf League with Wednesday night’s win at Corona del Mar High.
Will Clark and James Nolan each scored twice for the Breakers (18-10, 3-3 in league), who clinched a spot in either the CIF Southern Section Division 1 or Division 2 playoffs. Laguna Beach is currently ranked No. 8 in Division 1 and 2; the top eight teams will make the Division 1 draw.
Riley Pfeiffer scored five goals for Huntington Beach (12-14, 1-5). The Oilers are ranked No. 18 in Division 1 and 2 but were eliminated from CIF playoff contention after finishing fourth in the four-team league. They lack the .500 overall record necessary to apply for an at-large berth.
GIRLS’ TENNIS
Surf League tournament
Corona del Mar had three singles players and three doubles teams advance Wednesday at Seal Beach Tennis Center.
In singles, top-seeded Janie Marcus will play her CdM teammate, Alden Mulroy, in the semifinals. Jane Paulsen of CdM plays Lane McArdell of rival Newport Harbor in the other semifinal.
Top-seeded Kristina Evloeva and Roxy MacKenzie advanced for CdM in doubles and will play a team from Los Alamitos in the semifinals. The other doubles semifinal is all-CdM, as Bella McKinney and Shaya Northrup will play Reece Kenerson and Hannah Jervis.
Action continues Thursday at 1 p.m. at Seal Beach Tennis Center.
San Joaquin League tournament
Sage Hill advanced four teams to the doubles semifinals after Wednesday’s action at home.
Top-seeded Karina Grover and Miranda deBruyne will play Lightning teammates Courtney Davis and Lauren Avenatti in one semifinal. In the other, Julia Yuen and Madison Dao of Sage Hill will play teammates Hannah Herin and Kimaya Reddy.
The league singles and doubles semifinals begin Thursday at 3 p.m. at Sage Hill.
Sage Hill’s Morgan Mann, Miya Stauss and Alexis Ha are in the singles semifinals.
GIRLS’ VOLLEYBALL
Pacifica Christian Orange County 3, Riverside California School for the Deaf 0: Breck Burwell had 13 kills in the visiting Tritons’ 25-13, 25-14, 25-16 sweep in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 9 playoffs on Wednesday.
Pacifica Christian (15-8) advanced to its first semifinal. The Tritons will host No. 1-seeded Perris Orange Vista (20-7) on Saturday.
