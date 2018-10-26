DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

High School Roundup: Laguna Beach’s Sarah MacCallum wins Wave League singles title

By Daily Pilot staff
Oct 25, 2018 | 8:50 PM
High School Roundup: Laguna Beach’s Sarah MacCallum wins Wave League singles title
Laguna Beach High's Sarah MacCallum, pictured hitting a winning volley against Edison on Oct. 9, won the Wave League singles title at Huntington Beach High on Thursday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Laguna Beach High freshman Sarah MacCallum beat Edison junior Zoe Coggins 6-3, 6-1 in the Wave League girls’ tennis singles title match Thursday at Huntington Beach High.

Edison’s Shannon Stolaruk and Kailee You beat teammates Cassie Oakes and Cassey Hitch 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 to win the league doubles title.

Advertisement

MacCallum and Coggins, as well as both Edison doubles teams, advance to the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament on Nov. 19.

Coggins upset top-seeded Ella Pachl of league champion Laguna Beach 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 in the singles semifinals to advance to CIF Individuals for the second straight year.

Advertisement

Orange Coast League tournament

Costa Mesa’s Leslie Delgado, as well as the Mustangs’ doubles team of Alexis Votran and Amber Lee, each advanced to the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament after runner-up finishes Thursday at Costa Mesa Tennis Center.

Top-seeded Delgado beat teammate Rachel Pham 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals before falling to Halle James of Calvary Chapel 6-0, 7-5 in the title match. In doubles, No. 2-seeded Votran and Lee outlasted Jacqueline Corsini and Britney Tuong of Calvary Chapel 6-4, 7-6 in the semifinals before losing to top-seeded Ashley Fabella and Deborah Barnes of Calvary Chapel, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.

No. 2-seeded Estancia sophomore Kate Harrison lost to James in the singles semifinals, 6-2, 6-0.

San Joaquin League tournament

Sage Hill’s Miranda deBruyne and Karina Grover won the league doubles title Thursday at home, defeating teammates Madison Dao and Julia Yuen 7-5, 6-2 in the title match.

In singles, Sage Hill’s Morgan Mann lost to Seychelle Balog of St. Margaret’s 6-3, 6-0 in the final.

Both Sage Hill doubles teams and Mann advance to the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament on Nov. 19.

::

Twitter: @DailyPilotSport

To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:

David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor

(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByDCP

Fall: football, girls’ golf

Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer

Spring: baseball, boys’ golf

::

Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo

Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis

Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo

Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse

::

Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @ProfessorTurner

Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey

Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling

Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball

Advertisement
Advertisement