High School Roundup: Laguna Beach’s Sarah MacCallum wins Wave League singles title

Laguna Beach High freshman Sarah MacCallum beat Edison junior Zoe Coggins 6-3, 6-1 in the Wave League girls’ tennis singles title match Thursday at Huntington Beach High.
Edison’s Shannon Stolaruk and Kailee You beat teammates Cassie Oakes and Cassey Hitch 4-6, 6-2, 10-8 to win the league doubles title.
MacCallum and Coggins, as well as both Edison doubles teams, advance to the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament on Nov. 19.
Coggins upset top-seeded Ella Pachl of league champion Laguna Beach 3-6, 6-3, 10-5 in the singles semifinals to advance to CIF Individuals for the second straight year.
Orange Coast League tournament
Costa Mesa’s Leslie Delgado, as well as the Mustangs’ doubles team of Alexis Votran and Amber Lee, each advanced to the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament after runner-up finishes Thursday at Costa Mesa Tennis Center.
Top-seeded Delgado beat teammate Rachel Pham 6-3, 6-1 in the semifinals before falling to Halle James of Calvary Chapel 6-0, 7-5 in the title match. In doubles, No. 2-seeded Votran and Lee outlasted Jacqueline Corsini and Britney Tuong of Calvary Chapel 6-4, 7-6 in the semifinals before losing to top-seeded Ashley Fabella and Deborah Barnes of Calvary Chapel, 2-6, 6-3, 6-2.
No. 2-seeded Estancia sophomore Kate Harrison lost to James in the singles semifinals, 6-2, 6-0.
San Joaquin League tournament
Sage Hill’s Miranda deBruyne and Karina Grover won the league doubles title Thursday at home, defeating teammates Madison Dao and Julia Yuen 7-5, 6-2 in the title match.
In singles, Sage Hill’s Morgan Mann lost to Seychelle Balog of St. Margaret’s 6-3, 6-0 in the final.
Both Sage Hill doubles teams and Mann advance to the CIF Southern Section Individuals tournament on Nov. 19.
::
Twitter: @DailyPilotSport
To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:
David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor
(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com
Twitter: @ByDCP
Fall: football, girls’ golf
Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer
Spring: baseball, boys’ golf
::
Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com
Twitter: @mjszabo
Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis
Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo
Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse
::
Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter
(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com
Twitter: @ProfessorTurner
Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey
Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling
Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball