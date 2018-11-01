DAILY PILOT

High School Roundup: Laguna Beach girls’ tennis earns upset in CIF opener

By Daily Pilot staff
Oct 31, 2018 | 10:00 PM
Laguna Beach High's Sarah MacCallum, pictured competing against Edison on Oct. 9, led the way to the Breakers' 12-6 upset of No. 4-seeded Rancho Cucamonga Alta Loma in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Wednesday. (Don Leach / Staff Photographer)

Sarah MacCallum swept in singles as the Laguna Beach High girls’ tennis team upset No. 4-seeded Rancho Cucamonga Alta Loma 12-6 in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs on Wednesday at home.

Ella Pachl and Ainsley Beresford each won two singles sets for Laguna Beach (11-10). Camille Deckey and Jessalyn Chaney swept at No. 2 doubles, while Megan Mindte and Vanessa Gee won twice at No. 1 doubles.

The Wave League champion Breakers play either Hacienda Heights Wilson or El Monte Arroyo in the second round Friday.

Huntington Beach 11, North Torrance 7: Emily Gray and Daniella Pokorny swept in doubles for the host Oilers in Wednesday’s CIF Southern Section Division 3 first-round playoff match.

Solaya Han won twice in singles for Huntington Beach (13-6) before she was subbed out, while coach Suzanne DeVries said Arianne Vethan subbed in to win a key singles set.

The Oilers, the runner-up from the Wave League, travel to play No. 3-seeded Oxnard Rio Mesa in the second round on Friday. Rio Mesa, the Pacific View League champion, beat Lakewood Mayfair 12-6 in another first-round match.

El Toro 15, Costa Mesa 3: Leslie Delgado and Hallie Tran each won singles sets for the host Mustangs in Wednesday’s CIF Southern Section Division 4 first-round playoff match.

Alexis Votran and Amber Lee won a doubles set for Orange Coast League champion Costa Mesa.

The Mustangs, who had a 14-match winning streak snapped, finished the season 15-3.

