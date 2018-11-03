High School Roundup: Laguna Beach football rallies for first-round win over Saddleback Valley Christian

Andrew Johnson completed 24 of 34 passes for 309 yards and four touchdowns, and the Laguna Beach High football team rallied to defeat visiting Saddleback Valley Christian 30-21 on Friday night in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 12 playoffs.
The No. 2-seeded Breakers scored 13 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to complete the comeback.
Sean Nolan set the Laguna Beach single-season reception record with 65. Nolan and Kai Ball each had a pair of receiving touchdowns.
Ball’s nine-yard score with 9:19 left gave Laguna Beach a 23-21 lead.
Laguna Beach (9-2) will be on the road to face Northwood (8-3) in the quarterfinals. The visiting Timberwolves defeated Rancho Alamitos 17-10 on Friday.
Los Alamitos 19, Westlake 14: Jaiden Mitchell’s nine-yard rushing touchdown in the fourth quarter proved to be the game-winner for the No. 4-seeded Griffins in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 2 playoffs at Cerritos College on Friday.
Noah Kelly had a 28-yard touchdown reception, and Nicholas Valenzuela added a pair of field goals for the Griffins.
Los Alamitos (9-1-1) will travel to play at Sherman Oaks Notre Dame (8-3) in the quarterfinals. The Knights defeated La Habra 41-34 in their opener on Friday.
Santa Ana 48, Fountain Valley 26: The Barons’ season ended in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 8 playoffs at Santa Ana Stadium on Friday.
Fountain Valley, an at-large selection into the playoffs, went 5-6.
8-MAN FOOTBALL
Sage Hill 28, La Cañada Flintridge Prep 26: John Bush and Nicholas Karahalios each had two touchdowns, helping the host Lightning stay undefeated and earn their first CIF Southern Section 8-man football Division 1 playoff win in school history on Friday.
“Proud of our defense, [which] overcame at lot of adversity this week and this game,” said Sage Hill coach BJ Crabtree, who has led the program in each of its three years playing 8-man.
Sage Hill (10-0) advanced to the quarterfinals on Nov. 9. The Lightning will play the winner of Saturday’s first-round game between Mammoth and Canoga Park Faith Baptist.
GIRLS' TENNIS
Corona del Mar 10, Palos Verdes 8: Kristina Evloeva swept at No. 1 singles for the No. 4-seeded Sea Kings in the CIF Southern Section Open Division quarterfinal match Friday at home.
Reece Kenerson and Hannah Jervis swept at No. 1 doubles for the Sea Kings (18-2), who won their 15th straight match. Janie Marcus won twice in singles, including a 7-5 victory over Palos Verdes' top player Katie Hart in the third round to give CdM its 10th set.
Roxy MacKenzie won once in singles for CdM, and Alden Mulroy and Dylan Matesky won one set in doubles.
CdM will play at top-seeded University (16-0) on Wednesday in an Open Division semifinal match. The Trojans had a quarterfinal bye.
Huntington Beach 13, Oxnard Rio Mesa 5: The Oilers earned an upset Friday on the road, taking out the No. 3 seed in the second round of the CIF Southern Section Division 3 playoffs.
Emily Gray and Daniella Pokorny swept at No. 1 doubles for Huntington Beach (14-6), which won eight of nine doubles sets. Haley Forth and Maggie Rae Walker won twice, and Kaitlyn Palacio and Alissa Wong also won twice in doubles before they were subbed out.
Solaya Han won twice in singles for the Oilers, who will host South Pasadena (13-5) in a Division 3 quarterfinal match Monday. South Pasadena beat Garden Grove 14-4 in another second-round match.
Laguna Beach 13, Hacienda Heights Wilson 5: Megan Mindte and Vanessa Gee swept at No. 1 doubles for the Breakers in Friday's CIF Southern Section Division 3 second-round playoff home match.
Jessa Chaney and Camille Deckey won twice in doubles for Laguna Beach (12-10), as did Hana Berri and Cosette Basto.
Ella Pachl, Sarah MacCallum and Ainsley Beresford each won two singles sets for Laguna Beach, which plays at Rancho Cucamonga (17-4) in a Division 3 quarterfinal match Monday. Rancho Cucamonga beat Phelan Serrano 12-6 in another second-round match.
