High School Roundup: Sage Hill 8-man football suffers first loss in CIF Division 1 quarterfinal

Sage Hill School’s perfect 8-man football season ended on Monday.
Sage Hill suffered its first setback of the season, losing 56-7 at defending champion Canoga Park Faith Baptist in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.
Senior quarterback Darius Shayan-Smith ran for a 60-yard touchdown for the Express League champion Lightning, who finished 10-1 overall.
Fourth-seeded Faith Baptist (9-2) will host Los Angeles Windward (8-3) on Saturday in the semifinals. Windward defeated visiting No. 1 Carpinteria Cate 31-27 in the quarterfinals on Monday.
“Thirty mph winds … neutralized our pass game,” Sage Hill coach BJ Crabtree said in a text message, “but the game was lost in the trenches, where Faith was more physical all the way around.”
The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 10, but the poor air quality caused by the Woolsey fire moved it to Monday.
