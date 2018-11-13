DAILY PILOT

Advertisement

High School Roundup: Sage Hill 8-man football suffers first loss in CIF Division 1 quarterfinal

By Daily Pilot staff
Nov 12, 2018 | 9:55 PM
High School Roundup: Sage Hill 8-man football suffers first loss in CIF Division 1 quarterfinal
Sage Hill School's Darius Shayan-Smith, pictured competing against Downey Calvary Chapel on Sept. 30, 2017, scored the lone touchdown for the Lightning in the CIF Southern Section 8-man Division 1 quarterfinals on Monday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

Sage Hill School’s perfect 8-man football season ended on Monday.

Sage Hill suffered its first setback of the season, losing 56-7 at defending champion Canoga Park Faith Baptist in the quarterfinals of the CIF Southern Section Division 1 playoffs.

Advertisement

Senior quarterback Darius Shayan-Smith ran for a 60-yard touchdown for the Express League champion Lightning, who finished 10-1 overall.

Fourth-seeded Faith Baptist (9-2) will host Los Angeles Windward (8-3) on Saturday in the semifinals. Windward defeated visiting No. 1 Carpinteria Cate 31-27 in the quarterfinals on Monday.

Advertisement

“Thirty mph winds … neutralized our pass game,” Sage Hill coach BJ Crabtree said in a text message, “but the game was lost in the trenches, where Faith was more physical all the way around.”

The game was originally scheduled for Nov. 10, but the poor air quality caused by the Woolsey fire moved it to Monday.

::

Twitter: @DailyPilotSport

To report scores or newsworthy items, contact the sports staff listed below:

David Carrillo Peñaloza, Sports Editor

(714) 966-4612, david.carrillo@latimes.com

Twitter: @ByDCP

Fall: football, girls’ golf

Winter: boys’ basketball, boys’ soccer

Spring: baseball, boys’ golf

::

Matt Szabo, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4614, matthew.szabo@latimes.com

Twitter: @mjszabo

Fall: boys’ water polo, girls’ tennis

Winter: girls’ soccer, girls’ water polo

Spring: boys’ tennis, swimming, lacrosse

::

Andrew Turner, Sports Reporter

(714) 966-4611, andrew.turner@latimes.com

Twitter: @ProfessorTurner

Fall: girls’ volleyball, cross-country, field hockey

Winter: girls’ basketball, wrestling

Spring: boys’ volleyball, track and field, softball

Advertisement
Advertisement