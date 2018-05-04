Riding artificial waves in the middle of farm country

"In a lot of ways I think surfing now is the way we wished it was then," Slater said. "There's a give and take. For more opportunity as a career for people, you're naturally going to have more crowds and a lot less privacy, a lot fewer surfs where there's no people in the water and more of that corporate and business interest that's in the sport. It's the nature of the world, things are growing and expanding and anything that becomes viable financially people want to capitalize on that. It's a funny thing, it's real easy to say, 'Oh we don't need corporate,' but we all make a living because there's a business behind this thing. As long as we do it responsibly and in good faith towards our sport I don't see any harm in it.