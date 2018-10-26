Andrew Johnson breaks passing records, leads Laguna Beach to share of Pac 4 League football title

But coin flips determined the league’s top two representatives for the CIF Southern Section playoffs. The Pioneers (8-2 overall) received the league’s No. 1 entry and the Breakers (8-2) got No. 2, and both will qualify for the Division 11 and Division 12 playoffs, respectively. The Seahawks (9-1) will have to apply for an at-large berth into the Division 11 playoffs.