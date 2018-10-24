Week 10 High School Football Preview: Laguna Beach vs. Godinez

Breakdown: Laguna Beach, coming off a big 38-21 Pac 4 League win over Ocean View last week, concludes the regular season and league play as it travels to play last-place Godinez … The Breakers (7-2, 1-1 in league) would clinch outright second place in the league with a win and if first-place Western (2-0 in league) beats Ocean View (1-1 in league) on Thursday. If Laguna Beach wins and Ocean View beats Western, a three-way tie for first place would occur and coin flips would come into play … The development of Johnson, a first-year starter at quarterback, has been key for the Breakers, ranked No. 2 in CIF Southern Section Division 12. He had two touchdown passes last week to set the Breakers’ single-season record of 27, and Breakers coach John Shanahan said he is getting better every week … Godinez (2-7, 0-2) has lost its first two league games against Ocean View and Western by a combined 104-7 … Laguna Beach and Godinez both came to the Pac 4 League from the Orange Coast League, where the Grizzlies won league titles the last two seasons.