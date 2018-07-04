Laguna Beach duo shares Orange Coast League MVP in boys’ basketball

Laguna Beach High senior guards Blake Burzell and Charlie Rounaghi shared the Orange Coast League MVP award for leading the boys’ basketball team to an undefeated league title.
The duo helped the Breakers (26-4, 10-0 in league) to a program-best 25 wins during the regular season, as well as the No. 2 seed in the CIF Southern Section Division 3AA playoffs. Laguna Beach lost to Twentynine Palms 57-54 in the second round.
Other locals on the first team include Laguna Beach senior guard Owen McMurray and freshman forward Nolan Naess, Costa Mesa junior guards Nico Dasca and Osman Hefner, and Estancia senior guard Alexander Hendricks.
Burzell averaged 21.4 points, 7.4 rebounds, 3.2 assists, 2.2 three-pointers and two steals per game.
Rounaghi, a repeat first-team selection, averaged 8.7 points, 7.3 assists and 5.4 rebounds per game.
McMurray averaged 5.4 points per game, and Naess 8.9 points per game.
Dasca and Hefner led Costa Mesa (14-11, 7-3) to a second-place finish in the league and the program’s first playoff win since the 2011-12 season. The Mustangs routed Westminster 82-61 in the first round of the Division 4AA playoffs, before exiting in the second round with a 71-67 loss to Victorville Silverado.
Dasca, a two-time first-team pick, averaged 20 points, three assists, 2.5 rebounds and 1.8 steals per game.
Hefner, a two-time first-team pick, averaged 19 points, 2.2 rebounds, 2.1 three-pointers, 1.4 assists and 1.4 steals per game.
Hendricks contributed to Estancia (16-11, 5-5) finishing fourth in the league and earning an at-large berth into the Division 5AAA playoffs. The Eagles suffered a 49-34 loss at El Monte Arroyo in the first round.
Hendricks averaged 12.6 points and four rebounds per game.
The second-team members were Laguna Beach seniors Grady Morgan and Adam Armstrong, Costa Mesa juniors Tre Villalpando and George Williamson, and Estancia senior Cameron Jones.