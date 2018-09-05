Week 3 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Wilmington Banning

Breakdown: Coming off of a momentous victory against a 2017 CIF Southern Section Division 1 quarterfinalist in Long Beach Poly, Los Alamitos (1-1) will take on Wilmington Banning (1-2) in its first home game of the season … The Griffins have cracked the Division 2 rankings for the first time this season, entering the week at No. 10 … King has had a nose for the end zone, turning three of his first five catches into touchdowns … Two-time Sunset League Running Back of the Year Keanu Norman averaged six yards per carry against the Jackrabbits, rushing for 84 yards and a touchdown … The Griffins defeated the Pilots 51-6 at Banning last year … Banning has scored nine of its 10 offensive touchdowns on the ground. The Pilots have also created 13 turnovers on defense, returning two of them for touchdowns.