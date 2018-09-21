Week 5 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Tesoro

Breakdown: The Griffins (3-1) and the Titans (4-1) square off in a nonleague game featuring two teams ranked in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll. Los Alamitos is No. 7 and Tesoro is No. 8, and these two programs could possibly meet again in November during the playoffs … The Griffins have won three straight, while the Titans suffered their first setback last week, losing 7-6 at San Juan Hills … Los Alamitos will be the second Sunset League opponent this year for Tesoro, which defeated Edison 17-6 in a season opener on Aug. 17 … The Griffins lost 48-44 to the Titans at Veterans Memorial Stadium in 2017 before going on to claim an undefeated Sunset League title … Tesoro placed third in the South Coast League last year.