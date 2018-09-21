DAILY PILOT

Week 5 High School Football Preview: Los Alamitos vs. Tesoro

David Carrillo Peñaloza
By
| Sports Editor |
Sep 20, 2018 | 9:45 PM
Los Alamitos High quarterback Cade McConnell, shown handing the ball off to Jaiden Mitchell against Wilmington Banning on Sept. 6, will lead the Griffins in their showdown at Tesoro on Friday. (Dan Watson)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Tesoro High

Key Griffins: Jr. QB Cade McConnell; Sr. WR Zack Wagoner; Sr. WR/SS Demario King

Key Titans: Sr. QB Kyle Looft (79 of 151 passing for 960 yards, eight TDs and four INTs); Sr. RB Jacob Gonzalez (55 carries for 394 yards and six TDs); Sr. LB Brant Gass (72 tackles, 2½ sacks, one INT, one fumble recovery)

Breakdown: The Griffins (3-1) and the Titans (4-1) square off in a nonleague game featuring two teams ranked in the CIF Southern Section Division 2 poll. Los Alamitos is No. 7 and Tesoro is No. 8, and these two programs could possibly meet again in November during the playoffs … The Griffins have won three straight, while the Titans suffered their first setback last week, losing 7-6 at San Juan Hills … Los Alamitos will be the second Sunset League opponent this year for Tesoro, which defeated Edison 17-6 in a season opener on Aug. 17 … The Griffins lost 48-44 to the Titans at Veterans Memorial Stadium in 2017 before going on to claim an undefeated Sunset League title … Tesoro placed third in the South Coast League last year.

