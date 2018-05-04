Corona del Mar boys' lacrosse loses another nail-biter to Santa Margarita

"When we played them in the first game, we were banged up, they were banged up," Santa Margarita coach Adam Guy said of the Sea Kings. "We knew this was going to be a completely different game, but we also knew that with both of us healthy, we would probably match up the same. I looked at [CdM] coach [G.W.] Mix and yelled, 'It's the same score!' We just had to keep doing our thing.