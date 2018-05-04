Corona del Mar boys' lacrosse loses another nail-biter to Santa Margarita

For the second time this year, Corona del Mar High lost a boys' lacrosse game to Santa Margarita by the same score.
This one ended the Sea Kings' season in heartbreaking fashion, though.
The No. 5-seeded Sea Kings lost 7-6 in overtime at No. 4 Santa Margarita in the quarterfinals of the U.S. Lacrosse Southern Section South Division playoffs on Thursday.
After the Eagles defeated the host Sea Kings 7-6 on March 14, it was expected to be another close and wild game. Expectations were exceeded.
Quentin Buchman's goal with 2:54 left in overtime sent Santa Margarita (14-5) to the semifinals. The Eagles will face No. 1 St. Margaret's (17-2) at Segerstrom High on Saturday.
"When we played them in the first game, we were banged up, they were banged up," Santa Margarita coach Adam Guy said of the Sea Kings. "We knew this was going to be a completely different game, but we also knew that with both of us healthy, we would probably match up the same. I looked at [CdM] coach [G.W.] Mix and yelled, 'It's the same score!' We just had to keep doing our thing.
"We definitely thought we would be here. CdM is such a great program. Coach Mix does such a great job. We knew they would be ready and it was a battle. I'm just really proud of the guys."
Buchman, a University of Notre Dame commit, finished with four goals. The senior came through for the Eagles in the second quarter.
After CdM (10-10) took a 2-0 lead in the first quarter, Santa Margarita scored four straight goals, half of them by Buchman, giving the Eagles a 4-2 lead at halftime.
Simon Hall responded with back-to-back goals for the Sea Kings to tie the game up at 4-4. The game would be even two more times.
Chandler Fincher put the Sea Kings up 6-5 at the 8:46 mark in the fourth quarter, but Buchman delivered again for Santa Margarita. His third goal with 7:05 left in regulation tied it, and then his fourth goal in OT allowed Santa Margarita to edge CdM for the second time this year.
"I just saw them shading over to the right," Buchman said. "I moved over to the left and I knew the goalie is weak on the top right side. I shot it and hoped for the best."
Santa Margarita goalkeeper Garrett Olsker made 14 saves, and CdM's Kyle Cord had six saves.
CdM's Connor Dean and Santa Margarita's Kai Solomon each had five ground balls.
"This is what you practice for, it's what you play for," Mix said. "You want to be in those tough battles, making big plays in big moments and we came awfully close. I'm proud as heck for the kids. They did a terrific job. They fought through an awful lot to get here and fought an awful lot today. It was a good run."
