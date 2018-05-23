CdM boys' volleyball handles trap game against San Diego Westview

In his 23 years as the head coach of the Corona del Mar High boys' volleyball program, Steve Conti has seen his team advance to a CIF Southern Section championship match on 14 occasions.
It goes without saying that the Sea Kings have received a regular invitation to the CIF Southern California Regional tournament, and he knows the challenges that come with it.
Following the Sea Kings' repeat performance as CIF Southern Section Division 1 champions on Saturday, Conti imparted some of his wisdom to his players as they prepared to take the court again.
"I kind of anticipated that we weren't going to play with the kind of energy that we had on Saturday because a lot of that was created by a packed house [at Cerritos College]," Conti said. "All of the sudden, you go from playing in a gym that had 2,500 people to maybe 150 people. It's just a different environment.
"I kind of told the guys, 'I don't expect us to be as sharp as we were.'"
Conti's prognostication ended up being right on the button.
The Sea Kings found their way through the first round of the Division I bracket, defeating visiting San Diego Westview 25-19, 26-24, 25-19.
Top-seeded CdM (32-4) will host No. 4 Palisades (34-2) in the semifinals on Thursday at 7 p.m. The Los Angeles City Section Open Division champion beat No. 5 South Torrance 25-19, 18-25, 28-26, 26-24 on Tuesday.
Even in a match that did not display the best of CdM, the Sea Kings showed flashes of the team that is capable of hanging with anyone. Down 21-15 in the second set, CdM rallied to pull even at 23-23.
A kill by Brandon Hicks, who has been dubbed "Superman" by CdM public address announcer Brent Ogden after his team-leading 24 kills in the section's Division 1 title game against versus Back Bay rival Newport Harbor, erased a set point.
"I thought Superman was really cool, and I actually love the nickname," Hicks said.
The Sea Kings polished off the second set when Adam Flood and Hicks combined on a block to give CdM a two-set lead in the match. It was CdM's first block of the night.
While CdM struggled to get touches on the block, libero Diego Perez was tasked with handling the booming attacks of Westview's live-armed left-hander Jason Lee (11 kills).
Perez said he was unsurprised by the challenge that the No. 8 Wolverines (27-11) offered in the second set, saying, "They were crafty with the way they hit the ball."
Hicks credited Perez for a strong defensive effort, adding that there are not a lot of left-handed outside hitters to practice against on a regular basis.
"You can't really plan against a live arm like that," Hicks said of facing Lee. "You kind of just have to do what you know. For us blockers, we kind of leave it because we know that Diego is our best defender.
"He dug him quite a bit. There's not really much you can do, but putting him in front of the ball definitely helps a lot."
The Sea Kings showed balance on offense. Hicks led the team with nine kills. Tyler Flood had eight kills, Kevin Kobrine added seven kills and 10 digs, and Brandon Browning chipped in with six kills.
Patrick Paragas spread the ball around to his hitters, ending up with 32 assists.
While the season nears its end, the Sea Kings have made sure to have fun throughout the playoffs. Kobrine shared that he has a superstitious side.
"The first CIF game, I cut my wrist," Kobrine said. "I got a cut a little below my wrist. I taped it, and then I played well.
"Brandon Hicks has tape on his forearm. We played well that game, so we just do it for every game we play."
