Week 10 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Corona del Mar

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High
Key Oilers: Sr. RB/SS Arick McLawyer (130 carries for 726 yards and five TDs; seven catches for 16 yards; 17 tackles, two passes defensed, one forced fumble); Sr. WR/CB Jeremiah Flanagan (33 catches for 692 yards and 12 TDs; 23 tackles, eight passes defensed, one INT, one fumble recovery, one forced fumble); Sr. MLB John Gosney (66 tackles, 12.5 sacks, 20 tackles for loss, two forced fumbles, one fumble recovery, one blocked punt); Jr. TE/OLB Christian Moore (21 catches for 277 yards and five TDs; 60 tackles, eight tackles for loss, one sack, one fumble returned for a TD)
Key Sea Kings: Jr. WR/FS John Humphreys (69 catches for 1,242 yards and 21 TDs; 21 tackles, one sack); Jr. QB Ethan Garbers (165 of 258 passing for 2,458 yards, 33 TDs and three INTs); Jr. TE/OLB Mark Redman (30 catches for 350 yards and four TDs; seven tackles, 1.5 sacks, five tackles for loss, one fumble recovery); Jr. WR/PR/KR Bradley Schlom (39 catches for 638 yards and five TDs)
Breakdown: Corona del Mar can clinch at least a share of the Sunset League championship with a win in the regular-season finale at home … The Sea Kings are atop the league with Los Alamitos at 3-0-1, and the Griffins wrap up league play at Cerritos College on Friday against third-place Edison, which is 3-1 in the league … Huntington Beach is in fourth place in the league at 2-2, but with a 6-3 overall record, it can apply for an at-large berth into the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs because it will finish with at least a .500 record … CdM, which is 7-1-1 overall and ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll, has a 34-game unbeaten streak in league action … The Oilers lost 47-0 at home to Los Alamitos last week … Humphreys is closing in on six CdM records, the single-season marks for receptions (78), receiving yards (1,294) and receiving touchdowns (22), and the career marks for receptions (154), receiving yards (2,751) and total touchdowns (43). In 2018, the junior has 69 catches for 1,242 yards and 21 touchdowns. For his career, Humphreys has caught 142 passes for 2,576 yards and 39 touchdowns, and he has an interception returned for a touchdown … Huntington Beach last played the Sea Kings in 2011 and lost 28-21 at Cap Sheue Field.