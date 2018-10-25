Week 10 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Corona del Mar

Breakdown: Corona del Mar can clinch at least a share of the Sunset League championship with a win in the regular-season finale at home … The Sea Kings are atop the league with Los Alamitos at 3-0-1, and the Griffins wrap up league play at Cerritos College on Friday against third-place Edison, which is 3-1 in the league … Huntington Beach is in fourth place in the league at 2-2, but with a 6-3 overall record, it can apply for an at-large berth into the CIF Southern Section Division 6 playoffs because it will finish with at least a .500 record … CdM, which is 7-1-1 overall and ranked No. 2 in the CIF Southern Section Division 4 poll, has a 34-game unbeaten streak in league action … The Oilers lost 47-0 at home to Los Alamitos last week … Humphreys is closing in on six CdM records, the single-season marks for receptions (78), receiving yards (1,294) and receiving touchdowns (22), and the career marks for receptions (154), receiving yards (2,751) and total touchdowns (43). In 2018, the junior has 69 catches for 1,242 yards and 21 touchdowns. For his career, Humphreys has caught 142 passes for 2,576 yards and 39 touchdowns, and he has an interception returned for a touchdown … Huntington Beach last played the Sea Kings in 2011 and lost 28-21 at Cap Sheue Field.