Week 11 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Redondo Union

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High
Key Sea Kings: Jr. WR/FS John Humphreys (69 catches for 1,242 yards and 21 TDs; 21 tackles, one sack); Jr. QB Ethan Garbers (182 of 279 passing for 2,704 yards, 38 TDs and three INTs); Sr. C Sean Owens
Key Sea Hawks: Sr. RB-DB-KR DeMarcus Johnson (96 carries for 721 yards and six TDs); Jr. DT Jacob Nash (29 tackles, eight sacks, two fumble recoveries); Sr. RB-LB CJ Dietrich (123 carries for 561 yards and three TDs)
Breakdown: Top-seeded Corona del Mar (8-1-1) hosts Redondo Union (4-6) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs … Sea Kings coach Dan O’Shea said Humphreys, who sat out last week’s regular-season finale with a strained quadriceps muscle, is healthy and will play against the Sea Hawks … Redondo Union, which dropped its last three games in the regular season, has a common opponent with CdM in Palos Verdes. Redondo Union suffered a 10-3 loss to visiting Palos Verdes in Bay League play on Oct. 15, while the Sea Kings defeated visiting Palos Verdes 28-6 in a nonleague game on Aug. 23 … CdM, which shared the Sunset League title, hasn’t lost a playoff opener since 2004 … The Sea Hawks finished fourth in their league and made the postseason as an at-large team.