Week 11 High School Football Preview: Corona del Mar vs. Redondo Union

Breakdown: Top-seeded Corona del Mar (8-1-1) hosts Redondo Union (4-6) in the first round of the CIF Southern Section Division 4 playoffs … Sea Kings coach Dan O’Shea said Humphreys, who sat out last week’s regular-season finale with a strained quadriceps muscle, is healthy and will play against the Sea Hawks … Redondo Union, which dropped its last three games in the regular season, has a common opponent with CdM in Palos Verdes. Redondo Union suffered a 10-3 loss to visiting Palos Verdes in Bay League play on Oct. 15, while the Sea Kings defeated visiting Palos Verdes 28-6 in a nonleague game on Aug. 23 … CdM, which shared the Sunset League title, hasn’t lost a playoff opener since 2004 … The Sea Hawks finished fourth in their league and made the postseason as an at-large team.