Week 4 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Santa Monica

Breakdown: Newport Harbor (2-1) looks for its second straight win when it travels to play Santa Monica (1-2) in a nonleague game … With a win Friday, the Sailors can surpass last season’s win total of two … Newport Harbor is coming off a 35-13 win over Los Angeles University. Keliikoa had two first-quarter rushing touchdowns for the Sailors’ first two scores, and McCrory had two touchdown passes, to Rich Lemmon and Mason Walker … Santa Monica earned its first victory of the season last week with a 21-14 win over South Torrance … The Vikings finished fourth in the six-team Ocean League last year and have not made the CIF Southern Section playoffs since 2014, the same year Newport Harbor last qualified for the postseason.