Week 1 High School Football Preview: Newport Harbor vs. Redwood City Sequoia

Breakdown: The Peter Lofthouse era begins at Newport Harbor after longtime Sailors coach Jeff Brinkley resigned in January following a 32-year run with the team. Lofthouse brings next-level coaching experience, having left his post as the head of the San Diego Mesa College football program … The Sailors hope to get off to a fast start under their new coach. Newport Harbor lost its first eight games last season, and the program has missed the CIF Southern Section playoffs in each of the last three seasons … A source of optimism for the Sailors going into the season is their linebacker corps. Koste was a first-team all-Sunset League selection in 2017. Bailey was named to the second team … With two-year starter Sam Barela opting not to return at quarterback, Lofthouse has named Clay Liolios the starting signal-caller … Senior running back Colin Gregg appears to be the lead member of the Sailors’ backfield. Junior receiver Aidan Goltz should also get some looks, too.