Week 6 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Newport Harbor

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High
Key Oilers: Sr. RB/FS Arick McLawyer (67 carries for 541 yards and five TDs; four catches for 15 yards); Sr. WR/CB Jeremiah Flanagan (19 catches for 385 yards and seven TDs; 12 tackles, four passes defensed, one forced fumble); Sr. MLB John Gosney (34 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, one blocked punt, one fumble return TD)
Key Sailors: So. QB Cole Lavin; So. RB/DB Justin McCoy; Jr. WR Aidan Goltz; Sr. MLB Brian Bailey
Breakdown: In need of a win in the season finale to potentially claim the third seed in the Sunset League last season, Huntington Beach suffered a 21-7 defeat to Newport Harbor. The teams meet again on Friday in their Sunset League opener, a game that will be critical to the CIF Southern Section playoff hopes of both teams … Newport Harbor (3-1-1) has turned to Lavin as its starting quarterback, with opening day signal-caller Clay Liolios being utilized as a tight end. The Sailors tied 20-20 at San Marino last week, running their unbeaten streak to three games … Huntington Beach coach Brett Brown said that Oilers starting quarterback Brady Gardner is jogging and throwing, but he has yet to resume football activities at full-speed. Brown added that Gardner will begin practicing next week. Brandon Cannella will continue to start in his place … After honoring the 30-day sit-out period, Jonah Del Rosario, a sophomore transfer from Troy, will join the Oilers (4-1). Brown said that Del Rosario will start at strong safety, moving McLawyer over to free safety. The move was a necessity due to injury, as Brown said that running back and free safety Brandon Ferrin tore his ACL two weeks ago against Marina and is out for the season.