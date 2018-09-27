Week 6 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Newport Harbor

Breakdown: In need of a win in the season finale to potentially claim the third seed in the Sunset League last season, Huntington Beach suffered a 21-7 defeat to Newport Harbor. The teams meet again on Friday in their Sunset League opener, a game that will be critical to the CIF Southern Section playoff hopes of both teams … Newport Harbor (3-1-1) has turned to Lavin as its starting quarterback, with opening day signal-caller Clay Liolios being utilized as a tight end. The Sailors tied 20-20 at San Marino last week, running their unbeaten streak to three games … Huntington Beach coach Brett Brown said that Oilers starting quarterback Brady Gardner is jogging and throwing, but he has yet to resume football activities at full-speed. Brown added that Gardner will begin practicing next week. Brandon Cannella will continue to start in his place … After honoring the 30-day sit-out period, Jonah Del Rosario, a sophomore transfer from Troy, will join the Oilers (4-1). Brown said that Del Rosario will start at strong safety, moving McLawyer over to free safety. The move was a necessity due to injury, as Brown said that running back and free safety Brandon Ferrin tore his ACL two weeks ago against Marina and is out for the season.