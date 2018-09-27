DAILY PILOT

Week 6 High School Football Preview: Huntington Beach vs. Newport Harbor

By
Sep 27, 2018 | 4:50 PM
Newport Harbor High running back Justin McCoy (33), seen running the ball at San Marino on Sept. 21, will look to extend the Sailors' unbeaten streak to four games on Friday. (Raul Roa / Staff Photographer)

When/where: 7 p.m. Friday at Newport Harbor High

Key Oilers: Sr. RB/FS Arick McLawyer (67 carries for 541 yards and five TDs; four catches for 15 yards); Sr. WR/CB Jeremiah Flanagan (19 catches for 385 yards and seven TDs; 12 tackles, four passes defensed, one forced fumble); Sr. MLB John Gosney (34 tackles, 10 tackles for a loss, seven sacks, one blocked punt, one fumble return TD)

Key Sailors: So. QB Cole Lavin; So. RB/DB Justin McCoy; Jr. WR Aidan Goltz; Sr. MLB Brian Bailey

Breakdown: In need of a win in the season finale to potentially claim the third seed in the Sunset League last season, Huntington Beach suffered a 21-7 defeat to Newport Harbor. The teams meet again on Friday in their Sunset League opener, a game that will be critical to the CIF Southern Section playoff hopes of both teams … Newport Harbor (3-1-1) has turned to Lavin as its starting quarterback, with opening day signal-caller Clay Liolios being utilized as a tight end. The Sailors tied 20-20 at San Marino last week, running their unbeaten streak to three games … Huntington Beach coach Brett Brown said that Oilers starting quarterback Brady Gardner is jogging and throwing, but he has yet to resume football activities at full-speed. Brown added that Gardner will begin practicing next week. Brandon Cannella will continue to start in his place … After honoring the 30-day sit-out period, Jonah Del Rosario, a sophomore transfer from Troy, will join the Oilers (4-1). Brown said that Del Rosario will start at strong safety, moving McLawyer over to free safety. The move was a necessity due to injury, as Brown said that running back and free safety Brandon Ferrin tore his ACL two weeks ago against Marina and is out for the season.

