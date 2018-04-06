Corona del Mar boys’ tennis starts strong in win over Sage Hill

"It was definitely a great collective team effort to beat a very good Sage Hill team 12-6," Gresh said. "You know, every year is a little different with lineups and players, but they have a very good program. I think our boys were ready for this match. We had a very good match against Los Alamitos [Wednesday in a 16-2 win], and that helped prepare us for today. I thought we executed really well and won some of the closer sets. We played a little bit steadier at the key moments."