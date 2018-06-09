Trinity League edges Sunset League in Ryan Lemmon Senior Showcase

Hanson was the fourth player from a Huntington Beach high school to go in the draft. The PA announcer at the game thought the first was the 6-foot-7 Brodt, but it was his older brother, Jake Brodt, who last played for the Oilers in 2014 and at Santa Clara University this year as a senior. The Toronto Blue Jays took Brodt, a first baseman, with the 266th pick in the ninth round.