West Hollywood Cheerleaders narrowly win Drag Queen World Series in Glendale

The West Hollywood Cheerleaders squeaked by the Sisters of Perpetual Indulgence with a 15-14 win in the sixth annual Drag Queen World Series held Saturday at the Glendale Sports Complex.

All money raised at the event will go to Life Group LA, a coalition of people dedicated to the education, empowerment and emotional support for those both infected and affected by HIV/AIDS.

The group’s mission is to help those people make informed choices and decisions regarding their healthcare and well-being.

During the seventh-inning stretch, Glendale City Councilwoman Paula Devine told the crowd how proud she was that the Drag Queen World Series was being held in her city.

“As a former educator, I always used to tell my students, this world is like a ship. We are all on this ship together, we all have to get along, love each other and support each other no matter what,” she said, according to a statement.

