Celebration scheduled for 75th anniversary of Glendale City Hall

The 75th anniversary of Glendale City Hall will be celebrated from 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday.

Light refreshments and drinks will be available in the lobby of City Hall, 613 E Broadway, and 1940s-era music will be performed by the Beverly Belles in the small parking lot behind the building.

In conjunction with the celebration, the Glendale Police Department will hold its annual open house from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday.

The event will be held in the police headquarters, 131 N. Isabel St., where residents can interact with officers and enjoy free food. The department will also showcase its helicopter and K-9 unit as well as its SWAT and forensics teams.

Free parking will be available at the Civic Center’s parking garage on Wilson Avenue off of North Isabel Street.

