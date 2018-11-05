On the Town: YWCA spotlights holiday fashions during fundraising event

Shopping, sipping and socializing at Bloomingdale’s for the Glendale YWCA was a classy way to have some “fun”draising.
A swanky holiday fashion show was the order of the day this past Saturday at the upscale department store in the Glendale Galleria. Admission was free, with $20 donations welcome.
Some 75 YWCA fashion-conscious supporters turned out to see what’s “in” for the holiday season.
The models pranced in furs, silver-shimmering dresses, puffy red jackets and dressy denims.
Emmy-nominated actress Adina Porter and celebrity guest actress Sundra Oakley also walked the runway. There was even a contingent of kids who modeled what the fashionable child should be wearing over the holidays.
Hint — black and white horizontal stripes are “it.”
Kudos to YWCA board members Taline Saad and Seda Khojayan, who produced the show.
“We wanted to bring women in the community together to support each other,” Khojoyan said.
During a break in the show, Tara Peterson, YWCA’s executive director, addressed the audience.
She said the mission of the Y is to eliminate racism and empower women.
The Sunrise Village Emergency Center currently serves 200 women. However, because of the center’s limited capacity, 3,000 women and children have been turned away.
The goal of fundraising efforts such as the fashion show is to expand the center and eventually build affordable housing at the YWCA’s location at 735 E. Lexington Drive.
Bloomingdale’s will donate 10% of the afternoon’s sales to the YWCA’s domestic violence program.
—
The saying goes, “There’s no free lunch.” However, on Oct. 26 at the Glendale Central Library, there was free dinner, free fashion show and free entertainment. The freebies were courtesy of the Filipino-American Business Assn. of Glendale.
For 28 years, association members have sponsored outreach programs and projects including the delivery of relief goods to the victims of the Mount Pinaturbo eruption in the Philippines in 1991.
However, the Philippine Heritage Celebration’s 28th anniversary focused on fun.
After a dinner straight out of the Philippines, the program began. The mistresses of ceremonies were Edith M. Fuentes, past president of the association, and Joy Quiza, an association member. The first order of business was recognizing city and state VIPs present. Offering greetings from the city were Vartan Gharpetian, Glendale mayor pro-tem, and City Council members Paula Devine and Vrej Agajanian. State Sen. Anthony Portantino was front and center, presenting a state certificate of recognition to Nini Maldonado, the association’s president.
Following introductions and a brief history of the organization, the entertainment opened with Juliet Posadas on the piano and ended with a “Filipiniana Inspired Creations” fashion show. The models had all won titles in Filipina beauty pageants. The beauties included Alyssa Grace Santos, Erica Rose Madlangsakay and Ashley Dayuta.
Marleen Cagatao, association past president, gave closing remarks and a big “thank you” to the community.
RUTH SOWBY RANDS may be reached at ruthasowby@gmail.com.