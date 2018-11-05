On the Town: YWCA spotlights holiday fashions during fundraising event

After a dinner straight out of the Philippines, the program began. The mistresses of ceremonies were Edith M. Fuentes, past president of the association, and Joy Quiza, an association member. The first order of business was recognizing city and state VIPs present. Offering greetings from the city were Vartan Gharpetian, Glendale mayor pro-tem, and City Council members Paula Devine and Vrej Agajanian. State Sen. Anthony Portantino was front and center, presenting a state certificate of recognition to Nini Maldonado, the association’s president.